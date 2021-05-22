newsbreak-logo
Aberdeen, SD

Letter: Trumpification’ has strengthened GOP

Aberdeen News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to Mary Fuhrman’s letter in the May 15 paper, my first thought was that she must have aligned herself blindly with Biden. Seems to me that she has fallen for the falsehoods that the biased media is promoting. The people she named as pompous, bloviating windbags are exactly what we need to take the GOP into the future.

