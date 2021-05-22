Letter: Trumpification’ has strengthened GOP

Editor, Register-Mail: Liz Cheney was ousted by a "voice vote," from her leadership position among House Republicans in the Grand Old Party of Greedy Obstructionist Prevaricators, reflecting the slow motion demise of the Republican party, whose small tent has no room for truth, as they defend the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald J. Trump through voter fraud. They're defending the necessity of the "Cyber-Ninjas firm," recounting the twice-recounted ballots in Arizona; that firm diligently searching for trace evidence of bamboo on any ballots, which would prove (to the far-right cultists) that those ballots were shipped in from China. Liz Cheney voted to impeach Trump back in January 2021, in connection with his incitement of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. She is standing on principle, insisting the truth be told against the core of the current Republican-doctrine, that of Trump's election-fantasy.