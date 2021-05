On Tuesday, May 4th a drive-by cookout was held at the Holliston Senior Center to bid adieu to retiring Director Linda Marshall and welcome the new Director Lisa Borchetta. As with most things that happen at the Senior Center, this party was staffed by the ‘usual suspects’ who volunteer to assist the Staff in getting all the moving pieces ready to go. Of course, Linda Marshall (front left), a.k.a. “The Party Queen,” had a plan for how the magic would happen to prepare for the guests. Lisa Borchetta (back left) watched closely to capture the essentials of putting on future events.