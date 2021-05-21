newsbreak-logo
World Bee Day

Cover picture for the articleThursday was World Bee Day and a west Michigan company this week is helping to keep the bee population alive across the state. Genji LeClair owns Great Lakes Bee Company in Fremont – north of Grand Rapids. They’ve been raising bees all winter for sale and this week are packing them up to ship them out. They’re sold in three pound boxes.

#World Bee Day#Bees#West Michigan#Beekeeping#Great Lakes Bee Company#Backyard Beekeepers#Winter#This Week#Population#Home#Sale#North
