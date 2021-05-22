newsbreak-logo
Jung Il Woo And Shin Hyun Soo Portray 2 Very Different Types Of Romance In “Bossam: Steal The Fate”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJung Il Woo and Shin Hyun Soo are capturing hearts with their very different romance styles in “Bossam: Steal the Fate”!. The historical drama is about the fateful romance that occurs when a mysterious rogue named Ba Woo (Jung Il Woo) accidentally kidnaps Princess Soo Kyung (Girls’ Generation’s Yuri), the widowed daughter of King Gwanghae (Kim Tae Woo). Shin Hyun Soo plays Dae Yeop, Soo Kyung’s friend and brother-in-law who has a soft spot for her.

Go Won Hee And Seol Jung Hwan Look At Each Other With Different Emotions In “Revolutionary Sisters”

Will Go Won Hee and Seol Jung Hwan’s friendship progress into something more in “Revolutionary Sisters”?. The KBS weekend drama is a unique blend of mystery thriller, romance, and comedy, and it tells the story of an entire family becoming murder suspects after the family’s mother is killed in the midst of her divorce proceedings. Go Won Hee plays Lee Gwang Tae, the youngest Lee sister of the Lee family with a fiery personality, and Seol Jung Hwan plays Heo Gi Jin, the immature younger brother of a loan shark.
MBN Sageuk Bossam: Stealing Fate Keeps Stealing My Heart as Ratings Gets Past 7% Midway Through Airing

Somewhere between the abysmal wreck that was Fashion King and today, Yuri learned to act. And not just learned, but damn near excelled at. She is as regal, composed, nuanced, and natural as I can ask of any young actress playing the role of the widowed princess in MBN drama Bossom: Stealing Fate. She stands out even among every single other amazing actor and actress in the drama, totally unreal and wonderful to see. She holds her own against Jung Il Woo, Shin Hyun Soo, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Dong Mi, and Song Seon Mi, and I point this out because her character is the heart and soul of this drama. We want her to find happiness, and of course it will be with redeemed Ba Woo and his precocious son Cha Dol. And we hurt that her first love Dae Yeob turned into her brother-in-law and could never turn against his family even now. This drama feels both small (we spend time with the daily stuff) and big (politics, undercurrent of rebellion, wrongfully accused traitor family) but interweaved so flawlessly. The ratings are sky high for an MBN drama, with the highest so far surpassing 7% and well deserved. It’s midway through airing so if you’re a fan and have the patience for a slow burn traditional sageuk this one shouldn’t be missed.
Lee Yo-won cast in new JTBC drama alongside Chu Ja-hyun

A new drama is in the works for JTBC called Green Mothers’ Club and casting has been confirmed for Lee Yo-won (Running Investigators), joining Chu Ja-hyun (Unfamilar Family). In what seems to be a slice-of-life style story, the drama is aiming for a realistic angle, with its plot being anchored...
Kwon Hyun Bin cast in upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' alongside 2PM's Junho & Lee Se Young

Kwon Hyun Bin has been cast in the upcoming historical drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'. On May 25, his label YG Entertainment confirmed, "Kwon Hyun Bin has confirmed his appearance in MBC's new drama 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff'." Based on the historical novel of the same name by author Kang Mi Kang, 'The Red-Stained Sleeve Cuff' deals with the life and story of the grand prince Lee San, later King Jeongjo of Joseon. 2PM's Junho and Lee Se Young were previously confirmed for the drama as well.
So Ji Sub In Talks To Star In His First Drama In Almost 4 Years

On May 26, a source from So Ji Sub’s agency 51K shared a statement regarding his casting in the new drama “Doctor Lawyer” (literal title). They stated, “It’s one of the projects he has received an offer for.”. “Doctor Lawyer” is a heart-warming and cathartic drama about a genius surgeon...
Lee Do Hyun And Geum Sae Rok Encounter Complex Situation In “Youth Of May”

Tense new stills have been released for “Youth of May”!. The KBS romance drama is about medical student Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and nurse Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980 – a historically significant time period in South Korea. Geum Sae Rok plays Lee Soo Ryun, Kim Myung Hee’s close friend in an arranged engagement with Hwang Hee Tae.
Jang Nara Feels Empty As She Moves Her Exorcism Equipment Out Of Sight In “Sell Your Haunted House”

New stills have been released for KBS 2TV’s “Sell Your Haunted House”!. The drama is about a real estate agent and a con artist who team up to exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Real Estate. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who pretends to believe in ghosts to make a living.
Watch: Kim Eui Sung, Cha Ji Yeon, And Pyo Ye Jin Get Fierce For Thrilling Action Scenes On Set Of “Taxi Driver”

SBS’s “Taxi Driver” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. “Taxi Driver” is about a mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of clients who cannot get justice from the law. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer who works for the service, while Esom co-stars as Kang Ha Na, a prosecutor who becomes suspicious of his activities.
Lee Yo Won And Chu Ja Hyun Confirmed For New Drama About Mothers

Lee Yo Won and Chu Ja Hyun are confirmed to star in “Green Mothers Club” (literal title)!. “Green Mothers Club” is about the strong bonds and sisterhood between mothers. It depicts the “dangerous” networking system of parents in the elementary school community and the secrets that mothers have behind closed doors. The story will make viewers think about the real friendship of people who befriend each other as adults.
“Bossam: Steal The Fate” Achieves Its Highest Ratings Yet + Becomes Most-Watched Saturday Cable Program

MBN’s “Bossam: Steal the Fate” shows no signs of slowing down!. On May 15, the new historical drama starring Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation‘s Yuri successfully continued its streak of gaining more viewers with each episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Bossam: Steal the Fate” scored an average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent for its latest broadcast, breaking its own personal record for the third consecutive episode.
Korean Drama Actors Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in Confirmed To Be Dating

New power couple alert! Two South Korean stars have been "carefully getting to know each other" after romance rumors were circulating about Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in. Mouse star Lee Seung-gi and Alice actress Lee Da-in have been photographed together and have reportedly been dating since the end of last year. The pair are said to have bonded over a shared love of golf.
Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, Onew, And More Confirmed For New Variety Show

The production crew behind JTBC’s “Begin Again” will be launching a new variety show titled “The Sea I Desire” (literal translation). “The Sea I Desire” is a healing program where celebrities will present their own music and homemade dishes at a live bar next to the mysterious and beautiful sea. The variety show revolves around three key words: sea, bar, and wish. The guests who visit will be able to get out of their daily lives and spend a special day with the cool ocean, music, and delicious food.
Dispatch Releases Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In Pictures After Dating Confirmation, K-netizens Overwhelmingly Not Happy with Lee Seung Gi’s Choice

This isn’t Lee Seung Gi‘s first public dating rodeo, years ago he dated Yoona for some time and the two quietly broke up in 2015 after nearly two years together. Both were so young back then I don’t think anyone thought realistically it could end in marriage, but now Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are dating and K-netizens are worried it will end in marriage. Apparently Lee Seung Gi has introduced her to his family and friends and Dispatch released pictures it was sitting on since late 2020 showing Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In hanging out with his grandmother and going to the bank, In March of 2021 two months ago, there was a post on a K-ent forum site saying that Lee Seung Gi was dating the second daughter of Dae Jang Geum’s Court Lady Choi (played by Kyeon Mi Ri) and the two were planning to get married. The post was deleted shortly thereafter and people didn’t pay so much attention since it seemed so implausible. Now it’s being resurrected especially with news that Lee Seung Gi recently bought a new residence (suitable as a marital home) and was leaving his long time agency to set up his own agency with his dad. The reason K-netizens are so against this relationship is that Lee Da In’s mom and stepdad are accused of stock manipulation a few years ago, and the stepdad even got prison time and paid a hefty time. Lee Seung Gi is basically the Nation’s Son-in-law for the last decade and it upsets netizens to see him dating and maybe even marrying a woman from a family that committed financial crimes which caused ordinary people to lose money.
“Doom At Your Service,” Park Bo Young, And Seo In Guk Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Lists For 2nd Consecutive Week

TvN’s “Doom at Your Service” continues to dominate the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!. For the second consecutive week, “Doom at Your Service” topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
Hwang In Yeob the New Leading Man for Seo Hyun Jin in Upcoming Drama Why Oh Soo Jae

It’s swapping like for like with these two young male actors. Kim Young Dae will not be Seo Hyun Jin‘s leading man in the upcoming drama Why Oh Soo Jae reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. He’s soon to be seen in the third season of Penthouse so perhaps that’s why. Stepping in is another promising young actor Hwang In Yeob who is clearly striking while the iron is hot as he’s currently filming Netflix drama The Sound of Magic (Annarasumanara). Why Oh Soo Jae, which is the name of the female lead, is a noona-dongsaeng romance with her being a law school professor while he’s a law school student. The drama is from the screenwriter of Lie After Lie and the PD of Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim and While You Were Sleeping.
Jung Kyung Ho & Girls' Generation's Sooyoung top list of best couples on 'TMI News'

Jung Kyung Ho and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung topped the list of best couples on 'TMI News'. On the May 26th episode of 'TMI News', the actor and Sooyoung, who've been dating for 9 years, ranked in at #1 on the list of celebrity couples that serve as an example of idol dating. The show revealed the couple denied dating rumors twice before admitting they were in a relationship because Jung Kyung Ho wanted to watch out for Sooyoung, who was challenging herself to acting at the time. The Girls' Generation member is also known to have stayed by Jung Kyung Ho's side during his military service.