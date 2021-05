German Hansi Flick is the leading candidate to take over as FC Barcelona head coach next season. Catalan radio station RAC 1 maintain that Barça president Joan Laporta has spoken with the former Bayern Munich manager and presented an argument as why Flick should not accept the DFB offer to become German national team coach after the Euros. The possible arrival of the German may also impact on the continuity of some of the veteran players at the club such as: Piqué, Busquets, Alba and Sergi Roberto. It's still not clear what path of action Lionel Messi will take with the Argentine stating previously that he will clarify his future at the end of the league season.