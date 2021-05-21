Pro-Life Figures Express Optimism Over Supreme Court Hearing Abortion Case: 'The Science Has Changed'
Earlier this week, Reagan reported that Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The fate of a 15-week abortion ban out of Mississippi, known as the Gestational Age Act, which overwhelmingly passed in the Mississippi state legislature and was signed into law in 2018, will be decided. Townhall spoke to pro-life leaders and political figures to get their insight on the case.townhall.com