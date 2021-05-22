Master of None: Moments in Love's attempt to replicate Ingmar Bergman results in unbearably slow episodes

One thing to say about the explanation behind focusing on the relationship between the characters played by Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie in season 3 of Master of None is that people are going to pounce on the idea of not seeing Aziz Ansari in front of the camera as much, and it does feel as though misconceptions will be aired. What will be pushed, or at least appears to be the case, is that this coming season will focus on the marriage of Denise and Alicia, Waithe and Ackie respectively, and how they go about their everyday lives living on a farm in upstate New York. While some fans, those that aren’t fully up on current events or even recent history, might wonder why this is happening, all it takes is a quick Google search to remember that Ansari was put on blast a few years back when a date accused him of sexual harassment when he had no idea that he’d done something wrong. However one wants to look at that particular case, the third season of Master of None will focus far less on a single man seeking love and more on the marital relationship of two women of color, which is definitely keeping in line with what people kind of expect Ansari to do since he caved so quickly to the call of sexual harassment. Whether he did or didn’t, this is a very common occurrence these days when it comes to backing down and finding a way to placate the fans in order to avoid a measure of unwanted criticism that might come anyway. To be certain, it’s likely that many people will say that Ansari is doing the right thing and shifting focus onto a relationship that is bound to please far more people than had his character, Dev, returned to showcase his love life once again. But the fact remains that many will still feel that it’s likely that he’s simply trying to avoid any unwanted press that could paint him in a negative light. Whatever the case might be, season 3 is coming and the focus is shifting, which means fans will be given something different to look at.