newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Master of None: Moments in Love's attempt to replicate Ingmar Bergman results in unbearably slow episodes

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ansari directs "every episode on film in long take after long take as if staging his own Ingmar Bergman series," says Caroline Framke of the third season of his Netflix series. "It’s undeniably jarring, in a good way, to see a story about a queer Black couple given the kind of treatment typically only bestowed upon white couples. And yet the stylistic gambit quickly wears out its welcome in the season’s first meandering chapter, which runs a solid 50 minutes long in fits and starts. Master of None has always indulged a conversational detour, but previous versions at least took pains to fit within a half-hour runtime, a smart limit to which Moments of Love has no attachment. It’d be one thing if the episode used its extra time wisely. Instead, it lingers on banal back-and-forths and then fast forwards through the truly seismic events that reverberate through Denise and Alicia’s lives for the rest of the season. Ansari likewise plants half his shots in one place many feet away from his actors as if to mimic the feeling of eavesdropping on someone’s most intimate moments, but it mostly just feels frustrating not to be able to see the characters more clearly. The season’s first real close-ups, in fact, don’t come until its fourth episode — which is not coincidentally focused on Ackie’s character rather than Waithe’s. This season’s iteration of Denise doesn’t feel like an older version of Denise so much as a very different one altogether, begging the question of why this couldn’t have just been a different show outside of the Master of None umbrella with Waithe playing a new character. Most notably, this Denise is much more stoic than the last, which the season acknowledges. But at some point, her total inability to express any extreme emotions in some of the most significant moments of her life just seems like a way to bypass the fact that Waithe’s range is much more limited than her scene partner’s. This also applies to the many, many minutes Ansari devotes to Denise simply sitting, staring, or eating a sandwich with no discernible nuance whatsoever. Whatever curated vibe these scenes are trying to go for, they end up feeling interminably long for the sake of it."

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Woody Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Emotions#Master Of None#Episodes#Moments Of Love#Intimate Moments#Emotional Moments#New York Times#Individual Moments#Real Film#Comedy#Stranger Things#Banal Back And Forths#Everyday Life#Queer Relationships#Difficult Situations#True Failure#Authenticity#Previous Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Video: Real Queen of Horror – Binging Amazon Prime’s THEM: COVENANT

I binged Amazon Prime's new horror anthology series THEM: COVENANT. It was pretty intense!. Synopsis: A Black family moves to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them. Zena Dixon is your best friend who loves horror movies! She...
Public SafetyHollywood News

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Master of None Gets a Season 3 Trailer

One thing to say about the explanation behind focusing on the relationship between the characters played by Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie in season 3 of Master of None is that people are going to pounce on the idea of not seeing Aziz Ansari in front of the camera as much, and it does feel as though misconceptions will be aired. What will be pushed, or at least appears to be the case, is that this coming season will focus on the marriage of Denise and Alicia, Waithe and Ackie respectively, and how they go about their everyday lives living on a farm in upstate New York. While some fans, those that aren’t fully up on current events or even recent history, might wonder why this is happening, all it takes is a quick Google search to remember that Ansari was put on blast a few years back when a date accused him of sexual harassment when he had no idea that he’d done something wrong. However one wants to look at that particular case, the third season of Master of None will focus far less on a single man seeking love and more on the marital relationship of two women of color, which is definitely keeping in line with what people kind of expect Ansari to do since he caved so quickly to the call of sexual harassment. Whether he did or didn’t, this is a very common occurrence these days when it comes to backing down and finding a way to placate the fans in order to avoid a measure of unwanted criticism that might come anyway. To be certain, it’s likely that many people will say that Ansari is doing the right thing and shifting focus onto a relationship that is bound to please far more people than had his character, Dev, returned to showcase his love life once again. But the fact remains that many will still feel that it’s likely that he’s simply trying to avoid any unwanted press that could paint him in a negative light. Whatever the case might be, season 3 is coming and the focus is shifting, which means fans will be given something different to look at.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Master Of None Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About Aziz Ansari’s Netflix Show

After a four-year break, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s popular dramedy series Master of None is finally set to return to Netflix, though the show’s latest chapter doesn’t look like it will be picking up where things left off for Ansari’s Dev Shah at the end of the show’s second season. With a new name — Master of None Presents: Moments in Love — and a new focus, the award-winning series looks to continue with its engaging storytelling and exploration of the human condition sooner rather than later.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aziz Ansari on Master of None Season 3: "On paper, everything sounds like a terrible idea"

Ansari directed and co-wrote with Lena Waithe all five episodes of what is being called Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, revolving around Waithe's Denise. “On paper, everything sounds like a terrible idea,” Ansari says in a Netflix featurette. “Oh, I’m not going to be in the show anymore! We’re going to hold on them doing laundry for three minutes! It was a little bit scary because it’s not what we had done before.. But the first time we read it where it wasn’t just me reading with Lena but another woman reading with her, it was just like, ‘Woah, this is going to work. This is going to be cool.'”
TV SeriesThrillist

The 3 Best Episodes of Netflix's Incredible 'Love, Death, & Robots' Season 2

If you want to skip right to the good parts, here they are. Love, Death, & Robots, Netflix's Heavy Metal-inspired adult animation anthology series, is back for a second season, and this outing, while shorter than Season 1 (Season 2 only has eight episodes in total, but don't worry, there will be a Season 3), is still packed with daring, original storytelling and a motley collection of vastly different animation styles. A feast for the senses! Being an anthology show, every episode has a chance to be a hit or a miss, and Season 2 does have a number of episodes that stand apart from the rest. Here are our three favorites, for those of you looking to dip a toe into the show.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Master Of None: Moments In Love’: Naomi Ackie Breathes New Life Into Netflix’s Metatextual Series [Review]

From its first episode, “Plan B,” which debuted on Netflix back in 2015, “Master of None” has always been an experiment in metatext. The series, from co-creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Young, puts a spin on their own experiences growing up as first-generation immigrants, struggling to make it into Hollywood and navigating through all kinds of anxious “Is this growing up?” experiences, from uncomfortable first dates to career setbacks.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Alexandre Aja Turns Oxygen's Sci-Fi Horror Into a Love Letter to Human Survival

If you decide to watch the new sci-fi horror offering Oxygen during your latest Netflix and chill, allow me to impart a word of caution: This film isn’t what you think it is. Alexandre Aja, the acclaimed New French Extremism director responsible for the subgenre’s classic Haute Tension, is known for just that: Extremism. He’s no stranger to pushing his characters into heightened, blood-curdling scenarios where the very fabric of their beings dangle at impossibly high stakes. But where Oxygen differs from the rest of his work is that, ultimately, it is a love letter to human survival—a horrorshow with catharsis running through its veins.
TV Seriesthelaughbutton.com

This Week In Comedy: “Master of None” returns to Netflix

This week in comedy: After a four year hiatus, Master of None is coming back. This season, the series has a few changes made. For starters, the series was filmed overseas this time around, and will most likely be set there. Also, unlike previous seasons that revolved around Aziz Ansari’s character, this season will follow the relationship between Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie). Ansari, however, still pops up in this season, which he also wrote and directed.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

New Featurette For Netflix MASTER OF NONE Season 3

A special look at the making of Master of None Season 3, with Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie, and others who brought this season to life. Season 3 premiers May 23rd on Netflix. The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the...
MoviesIndependent Record

Film Review: Limbo

Ingmar Bergman’s dark introspective dramas were often set on the island of Faro, off the southeastern coast of Sweden where the Baltic Sea pounded the coastline. Faro was cut off from the world, an isolation that mirrored Bergman’s wounded souls. Bergman’s depressing journeys were such sweet sorrow as Liv and...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

How Less ‘Sweet’ French Films Inspired ‘Master of None: Moments in Love’

It’s been four years since fans of Netflix’s Master of None last saw Lena Waithe‘s Denise and a lot has changed in that time. In Master of None: Moments in Love, a third season spinoff, the focus shifts from Aziz Ansari‘s Dev to land directly on Denise and her relationship with Naomi Ackie‘s new character Alicia. With the ups and downs of their marriage, viewers are exposed to the roller coaster nature of romance.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Master Of None Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

After a four-season hiatus, Netflix’s favorite comedy-drama show Master of None is coming for three. First premiered in 2015, the series received critical acclaim for its engaging storytelling and refreshing spin on cultural norms, relationships, dating, and other life experiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the very first season obtained a fresh 100% evaluation based on 65 reviews.
TV Seriesundertheradarmag.com

Master of None (Season Three)

May 20, 2021 By Kyle Mullin Photography by Netflix Web Exclusive. The third season of Master of None harkens back to the time before Netflix gained notoriety for quantity over quality. It also harkens back to before much of the streaming service’s original content devolved into background noise that users could leave on while splitting their screens with another distraction. Instead, the five episodes of the latest, and last season of Master of None, titled Moments In Love, demand every ounce of your attention. Part of that is due to star Lena Waithe’s singularly subtle performance and vision. She builds on the award-winning writing she collaborated on with former series star Aziz Ansari, which garnered her an Emmy in Season 2 for the episode that focused on her character’s fraught coming out in an African American home.
TV & VideosBoston Globe

Coming up: the return of ‘In Treatment’ and ‘Master of None,’ plus a musical trip back to 1971

1. One of my favorite series is “In Treatment,” the HBO drama whose half-hour episodes were therapy sessions that felt like little one-act plays. So I am both excited and wary that the show is coming back to HBO more than a decade after its third season, with Uzo Aduba instead of Gabriel Byrne as the therapist. Now set in LA instead of on the East Coast, the show returns Sunday at 10 p.m., and I will be sure to write more about it later. The new cast will include John Benjamin Hickey, Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Quintessa Swindell. Look for 24 episodes, with four episodes airing weekly (two on Sundays, two on Mondays).