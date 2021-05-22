newsbreak-logo
Letters to the Editor Saturday, May 22

By Gazette Editorial Board
Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngrossing is the thought that the Republican Party is in certain decline, as some have ascertained in these morsels of such intellect printed in this periodical. Now the attack bolstered by our wonderfully left leaning TV news regarding Elise Stefanik and her catapulting career as something she obtained by riding the coattails of former President Trump is yet another abhorrent belief by a party consumed with Donald Trump and still bemused by their loss in 2016.

