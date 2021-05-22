Apple’s Tim Cook grilled by judge overseeing Epic’s Fortnite trial
For the previous three weeks, a mixture of Apple executives and consultants have defended the corporate's insurance policies that tightly management how apps work on the billion lively iPhones around the globe. Fortnite maker Epic Video games sued Apple in August, saying its habits stifles competitors throughout the iPhone's world. On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Prepare dinner discovered himself answering pointed questions on competitors from the one who'll be deciding the case, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.