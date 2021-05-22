newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Saturday 5/22

By Mike Marteny
rotoballer.com
 4 days ago

Welcome to another edition of our daily fantasy baseball streamers! Are you playing in leagues with daily moves and looking to beef up those rosters? We here at RotoBaller are there for you and all of your streaming needs. Whether you are just trying to get that elusive category win or you are trying to give your pitching staff a lift because Gerrit Cole got smoked earlier this week, we can help. Each day, RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in both shallow and deep fantasy baseball daily leagues. Streaming hitters and pitchers to exploit matchups are important to help you win your league.

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Fuentes
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Tonight#Fantasy Players#Dfs Players#Rotoballer#Leaguemates#Dfs Lineups#Ownersbox#Lhb#Chc#Stl#Cardinals#Cubs#Rhb#Tb#Tor#Mia#Nym#Marlins#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTimes Daily

Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot in right field for Rays against Angels

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Los Angeles Angels. Margot will start in right field in place of Brett Phillips and bat fifth. Kevin Kiermaier has been moved to the bottom of the Rays' order.
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot not in Tampa Bay's lineup Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is sitting Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Margot is being replaced in right field by Brett Phillips against Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 100 plate appearances this season, Margot has a .261 batting average with a .734 OPS, 3...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Takes seat Saturday

Margot isn't starting Saturday's game against Oakland. Margot will get a breather after he went 1-for-15 with two runs, an RBI, two stolen bases and four strikeouts in the last four games. Brett Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth.
MLBMidland Daily News

Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Manuel Margot reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Manuel Margot scores. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Yandy Diaz grounds out to third base, Phil Gosselin to Albert Pujols.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Rays slide past Astros to avoid sweep, 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer and later scored the go-ahead run on Manuel Margot’s pinch-hit single in the seventh inning as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Sunday. The Rays avoided a three-game sweep in the series in a rematch of...
MLBClick2Houston.com

Meadows, Margot lead Rays over Astros 5-4 to avoid sweep

(AP) – Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer and later scored the go-ahead run on Manuel Margot’s pinch-hit single in the seventh inning as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 5-4 Sunday. The Rays avoided a three-game sweep in the series between the last two American League champions.
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Boosted by Austin Meadows, host Rays beat Astros to avoid sweep

ST. PETERSBURG — Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer and later scored the go-ahead run on Manuel Margot’s pinch-hit single in the seventh inning as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 5-4 Sunday. The Rays avoided a three-game sweep in the series between the last two American League...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels

Tyler Glasnow survived a brief Angels power surge and helped lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-3 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Glasnow began with five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven and cruising with a 5-0 lead. But in the sixth, he surrendered a two-run home run to Shohei Ohtani and solo homer to Anthony Rendon, and the lead was reduced to 5-3.
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot batting second for Rays Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Manuel Margot as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Margot will cover right field and bat second today, while Brett Phillips switches to center field and Kevin Kiermaier hits the bench with a sprained wrist. Margot has a $2,900...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 33: Rays 8 Los Angeles Angels 3 — Postgame News and Notes

Down 3–0 in the seventh on Thursday, the Rays battled back late and had their biggest inning of the season. After getting one in the seventh, the Rays scored seven in the eighth and made it a clean sweep of the four-game series with the Angels in Anaheim, winning 8–3. That’s five straight wins overall for Tampa Bay (18–15), and for the first time this year the club is three above .500.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees fail the sweep of the Rays big time

Under the veil of the coronavirus, tonight the New York Yankees faced the Tampa Bay Rays for the finale of a three-game set, hoping for the sweep. The Yankees won the first two tames 3-1 and 2-1. Tonight the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon faced the Rays’ Rich Hill. Today Gleyber Torres tested positive and was not in the lineup for the second night in a row. So many questions remain unanswered at the Yankees go forward, but tonight they.
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (5/7/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

We have another massive Friday night slate on tap this week, with all but one game on FanDuel’s main slate. There are a number of upper-echelon pitchers to choose from as well, along with some very pitcher-friendly parks such as the Coliseum in Oakland and Oracle Park in San Francisco.
MLBMLB

Pair of Seattle callups carving place in history

All eyes will be on Seattle on Thursday, when two top Mariners prospects are expected to debut: outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the No. 4 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, and pitcher Logan Gilbert, who entered the year at No. 33 and is currently ranked 28th overall. Kelenic is the team's top position-player prospect, and Gilbert is the team's second-ranked pitching prospect behind Emerson Hancock (currently No. 26).
MLBTitusville Herald

N.Y. Yankees-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena flies out to left center field to Clint Frazier. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Manuel Margot singles to shallow center field. Brandon Lowe doubles to deep right field. Manuel Margot to third. Yandy Diaz singles to center field. Brandon Lowe scores. Manuel Margot scores. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Homers to extend hitting streak

Margot went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's win over the Mets. Margot is now carrying a four-game hitting streak and extended that streak in style, sending a two-run shot off Marcus Stroman in the bottom of the fourth to open the score. The outfielder has also plated at least one run in each of his last three contests.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Waste Peterson Gem, Fall 3-2 to Rays Ending Streak

It was a Friday night pitchers duel at Tropicana Field between the Mets and Rays as the two clubs opened a three-games series on Friday night in Tampa. It was Military Appreciation night at Tropicana Field. Both teams worse camo hats to honor the Military during Friday night’s game. The game was close the entire night and was scoreless through four innings before the Mets opened the scoring in the fifth. Tonight marked a special night for Pete Alonso, who called this trip a “homecoming,” as he was returning home to Tampa with the opportunity to play in front of friends and family.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Rays 9: Two out of three ain’t bad

Thursday night was a complete wash for the Yankees, as Austin Meadows went 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs driven in and Rays starter Rich Hill smoothly shut down the lineup. Tampa Bay successfully avoided a sweep with a 9-1 victory over New York. Looking to build upon...
MLBnny360.com

MLB roundup: Orioles top Yankees; Mets fall to Rays

Ryan Mountcastle finished with four RBIs, Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer and drove in three, and pitcher Bruce Zimmermann gave Baltimore solid long relief as the Orioles rallied for a 10-6 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday. Zimmermann (2-3) shut down the Yankees after they scored...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets lose Conforto, McNeil to injury, lose series finale to Rays

It’s no surprise that injuries have seemingly increased around the league, as many predicted an uptick following the delayed and shortened nature of the 2020 MLB season. The Mets were lucky to escape April relatively unscathed in that department, but the injuries have been mounting over the course of the month.