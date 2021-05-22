newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kathryn Hahn hopes WandaVision changes the course of her career

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hahn has spent much of her career playing best friend and sidekick roles. While Hahn had leading roles in shows like I Love Dick and Mrs. Fletcher in the last five years, she hopes WandaVision brings new opportunities -- such as hosting SNL. “That is something I would love to just jump off a cliff and do," she says. Meanwhile, Hahn has been filming the Apple TV+ limited series The Shrink Next Door with Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, her co-stars from Anchorman.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Love Dick#Anchorman#Career#Hosting Snl#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn has been enlisted for the Knives Out sequel ensemble that is quickly taking shape. Hahn will join fellow franchise newcomers Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton, as…. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision are trapped in a loop of familiar sitcom plots and styles in...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Kathryn Hahn Joins Starry Ensemble of Netflix's 'Knives Out 2'

Kathryn Hahn will move from putting a hex on the Scarlet Witch to trying to outmaneuver Benoit Blanc. She joins the ever expanding ensemble cast of “Knives Out 2,” where she will rub shoulders and drop clues alongside Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton and, of course, Daniel Craig reprising his role as Blanc, an expert detective.
TV ShowsComicBook

WandaVision Fans Love Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn's MTV Awards Speech

The MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off on Sunday, bringing accolades to a number of high-profile movies and TV shows from the past year. Arguably the biggest winner for the night was Disney+'s WandaVision, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe series bringing home a number of awards. Among these was the trophy for Best Fight, between Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Olsen and Hahn — who also won individual trophies for the night — both accepted the award in person, with an acceptance speech that quickly set Marvel Twitter ablaze.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Knives Out 2’: Kathryn Hahn Latest Addition To All-Cast In Sequel To Rian Johnson’s Hit Murder Mystery

EXCLUSIVE: After playing a nosy neighbor with a secret in Marvel’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn looks to have found another fun role where the character may also be keeping some sort of secret. Sources tell Deadline, Hahn is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment, which Netflix recently landed the rights too. Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae and Edward Norton were also recently added to the cast. Deadline first reported in March that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers. Johnson is back to write and direct the pic and will produce with his partner Ram Bergman with Craig reprising the role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc.
MoviesMovieWeb

Paul Rudd Praises Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision Performance: Who Else Could Do What She Did?

Paul Rudd is proud of his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Kathryn Hahn for her fantastic performance in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision. When the new series premiered earlier this year, it introduced Hahn as Agatha Harkness, marking her debut in the MCU. The performances was met with widespread critical acclaim and even secured Hahn the win for a Best Villain award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
MoviesMTV

Best Villain Kathryn Hahn Is So Devious She Has Her Own Theme Song

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off on Sunday (May 16), with the first award of the evening going to Best Hero Anthony Mackie for his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But let’s be real: It’s the bad guys we love to hate, and later in the evening, the golden popcorn for Best Villain went to WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Kathryn Hahn becomes the latest to join Knives Out 2

The list of stars in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel continues to grow for the fourth day in a row as Deadline reports that WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn is the latest to join the ensemble film. Hahn will join Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role from the first film as...
MoviesMovieWeb

WandaVision Favorite Kathryn Hahn Joins Daniel Craig in Netflix's Knives Out 2

The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to rapidly grow as Kathryn Hahn has been added to the ensemble. Hahn, who recently starred on Marvel's WandaVision, will appear alongside Daniel Craig in the sequel to 2019's hit whodunnit. Rian Johnson is returning to direct the follow-up, which will be made for Netflix this time around, with the streaming service winning the rights in a blockbuster deal earlier this year.
Movies/Film

‘Knives Out 2’ Cast Gets Even Better By Adding Kathryn Hahn

Just when you think the Knives Out 2 cast couldn’t get any cooler, director Rian Johnson goes ahead and makes it even better by adding Kathryn Hahn. Hot off her scene-stealing work in WandaVision (though to be fair, she’s been doing scene-stealing work for years now), Hahn will join Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton. Once again, Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be trying to solve a mystery featuring a large cast of suspects. Craig is the only character from the first film returning for the sequel.
MoviesCollider

Kathryn Hahn Joins 'Knives Out 2' as the Cast of Rian Johnson's Sequel Continues to Absolutely Rule

Just when you think the Knives Out 2 cast couldn't get any more exciting, along comes Kathryn Hahn to take things up another notch. Writer-director Rian Johnson has been casting up the sequel this week, adding Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monae to the ensemble thus far, and now Deadline reports that Kathryn Hahn has joined the cast as well. Daniel Craig reprises his role as private detective Benoit Blanc, but in this follow-up he's surrounded by a new cast of characters in a brand new setting.
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

Kathryn Hahn Wins Best Villain at MTV Movie and TV Awards!

It was Agatha all along! Kathryn Hahn has won the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Villain!. Hahn charmed audiences around the world with her role as Agnes/Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, even getting her own viral theme song to boot. Stunning, enchanting, and sinister, Agatha took us...
TV & VideosDispatch

Rob Lowe hosts 'Parks and Recreation' reunion on 'Ellen' with Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott

While guest hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Friday, Rob Lowe gave "Parks and Recreation" fans a treat: a mini-reunion with his former co-stars Adam Scott and Kathryn Hahn. On the NBC sitcom, which aired from 2009 to 2015, Lowe played the energetic, optimistic Chris Traeger alongside Scott's dorky and lovable Ben Wyatt. Hahn appeared in 10 episodes as the ruthless campaign manager Jennifer Barkley.
Movies411mania.com

Knives Out Sequel Adds Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe

The cast of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel is rapidly filling out with Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe all joining the upcoming film. Deadline reports that Hahn has signed on to a role in the film, as have Monae and Norton. Details on the roles for the three have yet to be revealed, much like the plot of the film.