Kathryn Hahn hopes WandaVision changes the course of her career
Hahn has spent much of her career playing best friend and sidekick roles. While Hahn had leading roles in shows like I Love Dick and Mrs. Fletcher in the last five years, she hopes WandaVision brings new opportunities -- such as hosting SNL. “That is something I would love to just jump off a cliff and do," she says. Meanwhile, Hahn has been filming the Apple TV+ limited series The Shrink Next Door with Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, her co-stars from Anchorman.www.primetimer.com