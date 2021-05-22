Kathryn Hahn hopes WandaVision changes the course of her career

EXCLUSIVE: After playing a nosy neighbor with a secret in Marvel’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn looks to have found another fun role where the character may also be keeping some sort of secret. Sources tell Deadline, Hahn is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment, which Netflix recently landed the rights too. Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae and Edward Norton were also recently added to the cast. Deadline first reported in March that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers. Johnson is back to write and direct the pic and will produce with his partner Ram Bergman with Craig reprising the role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc.