Assembling Apple TV+'s 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything was like a "giant jigsaw that you had to piece together bit by bit"
The eight-episode docuseries is an "archival treasure trove" that took lots of time to put together. “We were very fortunate that quite early on in the process, we did manage to get the blessing from the Stones and John Lennon’s and Marvin Gaye’s estates,” says music supervisor Iain Cooke. “It was just this giant jigsaw that you had to piece together bit by bit. One piece came out and another piece came in. There were sleepless nights and 4 a.m. wake-up moments. Luckily and thankfully, they came together, and that’s a testament to everyone involved.”www.primetimer.com