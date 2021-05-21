newsbreak-logo
Richland Graduate Kayla Barron Joins NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Mission

By Patti Banner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How exciting to read about one of Richland's own joining NASA's Space X Crew-3 Mission to the International Space Station! The voyage could launch as early as October 23rd. This will be the first spaceflight for Barron, who became a NASA astronaut in January 2020 after completing two years of training. She will join NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn, as the mission’s commander and pilot, respectively, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, who also will serve as a mission specialist.

