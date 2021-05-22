newsbreak-logo
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is a reminder that there’s a lot of potential in leaning into Marvel Comics' weirder side

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
The Hulu animated series starring Patton Oswalt as an inept supervillain and recent divorcé is quirky and well worth watching, says Ani Bundel. "The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the dominant superhero franchise at the box office, but the aforementioned flattening of its universe and the tendency for the blockbusters to play it safe has created a perception among some fans that Marvel Comics has always been a world of samey-same type stories: superheroes, usually white and male, taking out their issues on bad guys instead of the therapist’s office," says Bundel. "In reality, though, Marvel Comics' 80+ years of stories encompass a far wider-ranging oeuvre, with experimental and downright weird stories in myriad resetting universes that made comic offshoots (like Spider-Ham, aka Peter Porker, recently seen in Into the Spider-Verse, and Howard the Duck, which once got made into a movie) seem perfectly logical. The show Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. illustrates that those parts of the Marvel universe deserve their chance to shine too and that not every show in the Marvelverse has to speak in one voice. The new stop-motion series, which stars Patton Oswalt as the voice of the titular character, is both as ridiculous as it is quirky and a smart alternative for Marvel fans who’d like a break from those big-screen stories."

Primetimer

Primetimer

