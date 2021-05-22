newsbreak-logo
Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena says she thinks differently of her Lane Kim character nowadays

In a virtual panel discussion on Asian-American representation that included Margaret Cho, Agena admitted she now sees Lane as not being a fully realized character. "She did everything for everybody else," said Agena, who recently starred on Fox's Prodigal Son. "She was very subservient to her mom, and she became a wife and a mother very early, and she was the best friend. She was the selfless-- someone else's best friend. I don't know. That's how I feel about her now. It's not how I felt about her then." Agena added: "I'm much more protective of her now. At the time, I was just in survival mode. I wasn't thinking about anything, but now, when I think about her, I sort of wish something better for her."

