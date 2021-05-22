newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Amazon's star-studded Solos is the latest in the golden age of expensive, empty sci-fi anthology

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Created by, and mostly written or directed by, David Weil – showrunner of Amazon’s impressive but ethically erratic Hunters – Solos has attracted a plush cast," says Jack Seale. "There are several A-listers here, seizing the opportunity to act furiously with minimal interruption. Often that means attempting the one simple trick – Alan Bennett is the master of it – that makes a lot of dramatic one-handers work: the superficially trivial anecdote that conceals a definitive emotional truth. Even in an alternate futurescape, every settee still has a cream cracker underneath. Anthony Mackie, for example, as a dying man trying to teach the unique joys of his family life to the clone that will replace him, informs the replica about his wife’s farts and his son’s ice-cream preferences, these being details he didn’t appreciate until he became ill. Helen Mirren, taking a trip across the galaxy because her disappointing Earthbound existence has left her with nothing to stick around for, tells the spaceship’s AI about a failed teen romance that represents a lifetime of chances not taken. However, such sketches require an empathic acuity and humble lightness of touch that Solos doesn’t possess. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. Sentences with literary delusions, such as 'I push through the barrier of bodies – hot, salty tears stinging my eyes' or 'We were standing there, her chlorine-wrinkled hands balanced on my nervous body' drop out of the actors’ mouths. If they were declaimed in a theatre for the upper circle to hear, you might get away with them; on a small screen, they land with a tinny thump."

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Helen Mirren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Golden Age#Anthology Stories#Star#Storytelling#Scary Stories#Black Mirror#Mediocre Sci Fi#Love#Imagination#Humble Lightness#Literary Delusions#Robot Clones#Delivering Monologues#Narrative Devices#Campfire Stories#Showrunner#Carvel Cake#Salty Tears#Alfa Romeo Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

Netflix Orders Norwegian Comedy Sci-Fi Film 'Blasted'

Netflix has ordered “Blasted,” a Norwegian comedy sci-fi film inspired by the real-life UFO-phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway. The film will be directed by Martin Sofiedal, written by Emanuel Nordrum and produced by Are Heidenstrøm (“The Wave”) at Miso Film. More from Variety. Halston Family Calls Netflix's Upcoming Series 'Inaccurate' and...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Oxygen review: Is Netflix's new sci-fi thriller worth a watch?

Not all fears and phobias are universal. For instance, some people might be freaked out by rats, but others would (rightly) keep them as adorable pets. However, there's absolutely nobody who would be perfectly chill with waking up in a confined space with limited oxygen and no way of escaping. It's exactly why being buried alive proves such rich ground for filmmakers, such as in Buried, because the mere thought of it would instantly terrify anybody.
MoviesInverse

'Oxygen' ending explained: Director explains Netflix's new sci-fi movie

Oxygen is a much bigger story than it seems. The new French sci-fi thriller on Netflix begins as just the tale of Liz, a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic pod with no memory and a slowly declining amount of oxygen. But by the end, the story is much larger than Liz or even her life’s work. It’s the story of the human race trying to cling to survival in an inhospitable world.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: TIME LAPSE, Sharp Sci-Fi Thriller

Opening with a shot of swirling red paint, which then has tiny flecks of white thrown into the mixture to disturb the surface and complicate the image, Bradley King and B.P. Cooper's Time Lapse shows just how bloody far you can go with a tiny budget, a great prop, and two locations.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reuters

With superheroes and sci-fi, Disney+ outlook bright

Slow subscriber growth at Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) streaming service in the last quarter was a speed bump as a slate of Marvel superhero films and sci-fi thrillers from the Hollywood powerhouse will attract new fans, analysts said. The positive comments come a day after Disney+, the streaming service the...
MoviesBackStage.com

Sci-Fi Casting: Star in a Sci-Fi Suspense Thriller Short Film + More Great Gigs

Don’t miss any of the great science fiction gigs available for talent, including a suspense thriller, a short film, and more!. Moonshift Pictures is casting the sci-fi suspense thriller short film “Z.” Two actors, aged 25–50, are wanted. Rehearsals will take place in June in Orlando, Florida. Pay is $100 per day with meals provided. Apply here!
TV Seriesswiowanewssource.com

Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie on ‘Solos’ sci-fi series

“Solos” is a seven-part sci-fi anthology series from Prime Video that explores “truths of what it means to be human.” Each episode centers around a singular character with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie and Constance Wu each leading an episode. Dan Stevens and Morgan Freeman joining forces for their story. (May 21)
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Solos’ Creator David Weil & Directors Talk Working With Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway & More On Amazon Anthology Series – Contenders TV

“Solos is a tale of seven stories,” creator David Weil says about the Amazon Studios anthology series set to debut May 21 on Prime Video. “Most of them are future tales — I like to call these future memories, tapestry of different collections of events in these individuals’ lives,” he adds about the seven-episode series that stars the likes of Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. “Each story centers around one or two incredible actors and we get to really mine a beautiful or harrowing, terrifying or heartbreaking moment in their life.”
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Lightyears’: Adam Bartley, Chai Hansen, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Kiah McKirnan, Join Amazon’s Sci-Fi Series

EXCLUSIVE: Longmire alum Adam Bartley, Chai Hansen (New Legends Of Monkey), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída), and Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown) are set as series regulars opposite Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in Amazon’s genre-bending drama series Lightyears, a co-production between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

Why Amazon’s New Sci-Fi Anthology ‘Solos’ Represents A “Return To Form” For Creator David Weil

Last year, David Weil kicked off a search for Nazi war criminals in Hunters. This year, the prolific writer is headed in a different direction with Solos. Premiering on Amazon. later this month, the new sci-fi anthology boasts an all-star cast across seven poignant stories about the human condition. But how does one go from hunting down acolytes of the Third Reich to 30-minute existential monologues set in the future? Well, according to the man himself, the two projects aren’t all that different.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer For The Russian Sci-Fi Dystopian Thriller WE

I’ve got a trailer here for you to watch for an upcoming Russian sci-fi dystopian thriller We, or Мы in Russian. The movie is based on the novel by Evgenij Ivanovič Zamjatin, and this is the synopsis:. 200 years have passed after "The Great War"… The remnants of humanity live...
TV SeriesNY Daily News

Amazon anthology series ‘Solos’ studies the desperation of loneliness

Helen Mirren is in a spaceship, remembering a long-lost love. Uzo Aduba locks herself away from the outside world. Anne Hathaway tries to solve time travel. Each of the seven episodes of “Solos,” David Weil’s anthology series premiering Friday on Amazon Prime, tells a different story, filmed mostly as monologues, that share a simple truth: Everyone is alone.
TV & VideosCollider

Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Apple Sci-Fi Series 'Wool' From 'Imitation Game' Director

For nearly a decade, Hugh Howey's dystopian sci-fi novel Wool has been in development, first as a feature at 20th Century Fox with Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian attached to produce, and then as an AMC series from LaToya Morgan. Apple has since come to the rescue and picked up the long-gestating project, which will now star Rebecca Ferguson of Mission: Impossible fame.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Solos’ Review: One Is the Loneliest Number in Bland Sci-Fi Look at Trauma

Not sure if you knew this, but 2020 sucked. Filled with loneliness, isolation, and a lot of time to think about our lives… sounds like the makings of a television series, right? Well, creator Charlie Weil ran with everything we felt as a country last year and turned it into “Solos,” a series of seven monologues with a sci-fi bent aimed at illustrating “that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Hulu

The sci-fi selections on Hulu range from action to drama to comedy, including recent releases and renowned classics. Here are 10 of the best sci-fi movies to stream on Hulu. Amy Adams faces a different kind of alien invasion in Denis Villeneuve’s cerebral sci-fi movie Arrival, based on a short story by acclaimed author Ted Chiang. Linguist Louise Banks (Adams) is part of a team attempting to communicate with aliens who’ve landed on Earth, and her ability to understand them may mean the difference between peace and war.
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

X-Men and Avengers to unite in Marvel’s star-studded Hellfire Gala

Who has Emma Frost invited to the Hellfire Gala and who could possibly show up or crash the party?. Marvel‘s The Hellfire Gala has been making a lot of noise on social media platforms ever since its announcement. The title itself is amazing. Who doesn’t love a gala? The Met Gala is one of the biggest celebrity nights of the year and it always gets all sorts of media coverage. Add mutants, fantastic writers and artists to the mix and you have the recipe for an exciting time.
TV SeriesPolygon

Amazon’s anthology series Solos brings a spectacular cast to mediocre sci-fi

The strength of a monologue often depends on the strengths of the performer. How singular is their presence? How much do they dig into the text? How well do they build an interior world for their character, and an exterior world to contextualize their actions? Whether because of simplistic writing or insufficient execution, monologues can easily fall into self-indulgence, and that combination plagues Amazon Studios’ inconsistent science fiction anthology series Solos.