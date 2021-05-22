Chinese startup Pony.ai can now test driverless vehicles in three California cities – TechCrunch

Until recently, Ford remained pretty darn quiet on its strategy surrounding electric vehicles. Clearly, it's only just begun, and the Blue Oval plots a totally electric future for its vehicle lineup in the US. In a Monday interview with Automotive News, Kumar Galhotra, President of the Americas, the executive made it clear the F-150 Lightning, E-Transit and Mustang Mach-E are just the start. "Easily," he said, Ford is approaching a time when it can declare it will only sell electric cars in the US. He added the company's "working toward it."