Chinese startup Pony.ai can now test driverless vehicles in three California cities – TechCrunch
Whereas dozens of corporations — 55 in all — have lively permits to check autonomous automobiles with a security driver, it's far much less frequent to obtain permission for driverless automobiles. Pony is the eighth firm to be issued a driverless testing allow within the state, an inventory that features Chinese language corporations AutoX, Baidu and WeRide in addition to U.S. companies Cruise, Nuro, Waymo and Zoox. Solely Nuro has been granted a so-called deployment allow, which permits it to function commercially.