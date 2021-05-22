newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Former Scorpion star Elyes Gabel arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago

NYPD arrested Gabel last week after his on a charge that he "recklessly" injured and choked his girlfriend at a hotel. The Game of Thrones alum denied all allegations through his lawyer.

Primetimer

Primetimer

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Person
Elyes Gabel
