Former Scorpion star Elyes Gabel arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend

Suzette has been clashing with Ceaser’s daughter and baby momma Crystal. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser was a hot topic on social media after he confirmed his latest romance. Before he made the update on his love life, he was at odds with Miss Kitty. And he was angry because he heard rumors that she hooked up with Ryan. He felt betrayed. So things only got messier from there. However, he’s now in a serious relationship with a woman named Suzette. She’s a realtor and they now live together in Cease’s new Atlanta home.