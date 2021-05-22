Former Scorpion star Elyes Gabel arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend

Former pro wrestling star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was arrested Saturday in Cobb County, Georgia, on multiple charges. According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Cobb County jail records show that Bagwell was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor open container violation, four misdemeanor charges of hit and run, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor failing to yield when entering intersection, misdemeanor giving false name or address or birth date to law enforcement officer, three charges of following too closely, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor driving within a gore or median or emergency lane, misdemeanor duty upon striking a fixed object, misdemeanor driving on the wrong side of the roadway and misdemeanor license to be carried and exhibited on demand.