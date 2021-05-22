Top 10 Best Fruit Of The Loom Baby Gifts For Boys 2021

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As the average age of marriage has increased over the past 40 or so years, I'm guessing the average skill level of the newly married cook has gone up alongside it. My mom gave my brother and I the classic reference cookbooks, mandolines, and cutting boards for our college graduations, not our engagements. I spent my twenties learning to roast chickens, whisk vinaigrettes, and lay out crudités platters. So, if anyone ever marries me, they'll be getting a Boos block, a sharp set of knives, and a full set of cookware along with me—in addition to some hard-won opinions about the best ways to scramble eggs and emulsify pasta sauces.