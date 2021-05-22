newsbreak-logo
It's nice to watch Trying with its happy couple a change of pace from other portrayals

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
"Genuinely happy couples are some of TV’s greatest magic tricks," says Steve Greene of the Apple TV+ comedy's second season. "So often, people in a contented relationship are used as flat foils for a pair of others caught in a dysfunctional loop. Other times, those couples’ joy is the narrative equivalent of cotton candy, empty calories designed to provide comfort and nothing else. All of this makes Trying feel like that much more of an achievement, not to mention a welcome respite. The Apple TV+ comedy, debuting its Season 2 this week, revolves around Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), two Camden residents on an extended journey to add to their family. The events of the first season eventually saw them approved by an adoption panel, and now begins the next stretch of the process." ALSO: Trying is hard to resist, even if you think the show isn't for you.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

