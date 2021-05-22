newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Mythic Quest avoids Indian-American clichés with Danny Pudi's character

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The only major facts we know about (Pudi's character) Brad so far are his job title and that, like Pudi, he is half Indian, half Polish," says Saloni Gajjar. "Mythic Quest doesn’t use his ethnicity as a tightrope for him to walk on. He’s part-Indian but thankfully, no one has yet cracked an 'Is he not an engineer?' joke, even on a show set in the gaming and tech world, and the topic of arranged marriages is nowhere to be seen. The show is effortless in its inclusivity, unlike United States Of Al, the latest CBS sitcom from Chuck Lorre, which overtly stereotypes the Afghani immigrant community it is attempting to represent with banal jokes and a weak accent. Despite Kunal Nayyar’s best efforts, his character Rajesh Koothrappali in Lorre’s Big Bang Theory remained in a particularly hackneyed mold throughout the show’s long run. Brad’s scheming ways and assertiveness might not be entirely relatable, but along with other notable characters like Cece Parekh in New Girl, Emet Kamala-Sweetzer in I Feel Bad, Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever, and Kim Laghari in Special, he’s another step away from the oft-clichéd Indian American portrayals in TV comedies."

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kunal Nayyar
Person
Danny Pudi
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian American#Sitcom#Big Bang Theory#Indian American#Polish#Cbs#Afghani#Indian American#Mythic Quest#Banal Jokes#Tv Comedies#Joke#Arranged Marriages#Mold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
India
News Break
Celebrities
Related
spoilertv.com

Mythic Quest - Titan’s Rift and Grouchy Goat - Review: A Promising Comeback

Hear ye, hear ye, uber-nerds, wannabe Twitch streamers and disgruntled coders alike; Apple TV+'s gaming-oriented workplace comedy Mythic Quest has returned (again)! The little-comedy-that-could on the little-streaming-service-that-keeps-surprising-us is back for a second season, and if the two opening episodes are any indication, this show is easily going to top the charm and hilarity of its first season in its sophomore run. Read on for my review of “Titan’s Rift” and “Grouchy Goat”:
TV SeriesDecider

‘Mythic Quest’s Danny Pudi Loved Going Full Sorkin in Season 2

Three episodes in and Mythic Quest has really started to explore the “divorcing parents” aesthetic of its two leads. But Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) aren’t the team who steals the spotlight in “#YumYum.” That distinct honor belongs to Danny Pudi’s Brad, and his new assistant, the equally cutthroat Jo (Jessie Ennis). Decider spoke to Pudi as well as series co-creator Megan Ganz about what went into creating this new and deadly dynamic between two equally hungry sharks.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Issa Rae Movies And TV: What’s head For The Insecure Star And Co-Creator

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With the hit HBO comedy series Insecure coming to an end after five seasons, you would think the show’s star and co-creator, Issa Rae, would stop and relax for a bit before starting something new. Well, that’s not going to be happening anytime soon, with a slew of movies and TV shows starting to stack up on the plate of the internet-sensation-turned-established-star, especially with that massive deal she inked with HBO. The truth is, this is just the beginning for the Lovebirds star, as she will spend the better part of 2021 and beyond on the silver screen, our TV screens, and with the way today’s media climate looks, on our phone screens.
TV ShowsApartment Therapy

11 Books, Movies, and TV Shows that Celebrate Indian Characters and Stories

When I was growing up in the ‘80s in a small town in Texas, words like sari, mehndi, and bhindi weren’t common in mainstream media or among my non-Indian friends. I straddled two different identities, and felt torn between trying to mask my Indian heritage at school while downplaying my Americanness at home. When people asked me questions about my heritage, I often felt the need to justify or defend my cultural backstory.
MoviesMiami Herald

Netflix paid big bucks to replace Chris D’Elia with Tig Notaro in ‘Army of the Dead’

Netflix spared no expense in removing scandal-ridden comedian Chris D’Elia from director Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and replacing him with Tig Notaro. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, husband-and-wife team Zack and Deborah Snyder didn’t disclose the exact amount it took to reshoot scenes with Notaro but said it was a “fairly easy” decision to remove D’Elia. Deborah, one of the film’s producers, told Vanity Fair it was an “expensive” choice, while Zack put the cost at “a few million.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Read an oral history of A Different World

"In the 34 years since its debut, A Different World has become one of television’s most impactful shows, inspiring everything from dissertations and lectures to Halloween costumes and social media fan accounts—all while influencing countless young people to attend college, specifically HBCUs," Vanity Fair's Leah Faye Cooper writes in introducing her oral history of 1987-1993 college-set spinoff of The Cosby Show. "Along with The Cosby Show, it laid the groundwork for shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters, and Living Single—itself created by (A Different World intern writer Yvette Lee) Bowser—and featured numerous Black actors long before they were famous, including Halle Berry, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Keenen Ivory Wayans. When actor and producer Lena Waithe first joined Instagram in 2011, her handle was @hillmangrad. Today, Hillman Grad is the name of her production company. That A Different World was never nominated for a Golden Globe and never won an Emmy is both unsettling and indicative of how Black shows rarely receive the praise they deserve."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Danny McBride is developing a Garbage Pail Kids animated series for HBO Max

McBride and his longtime producing partner David Gordon Green are turning their lifetime infatuation with the beloved 1980s trading cards into an animated series in partnership with Topps, according to The Hollywood Reporter. McBride, Green and Solar Opposites writer Josh Bycel will write and co-create the HBO Max series. It's not yet certain if McBride will lend his voice to the series. Garbage Pail Kids debuted in 1985 from baseball card giant Topps as a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids line of dolls that were a massive sensation at the time. Garbage Pail Kids became a pop culture phenomenon thanks to its gross-out humor and subversive attitude, prompting them to be banned in several schools. Garbage Pail Kids was turned into a live-action movie in 1987.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina is getting a modern adaptation as Netflix’s first Russian original series

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy star Svetlana Khodchenkova will play the title role in Anna K, a contemporary retelling of the classic novel, considered one of the greatest of all time. “In the updated Netflix version, Anna Karenina is a socialite and wife of the soon-to-be governor of St. Petersburg, who enters a life-changing love affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir of an aluminum empire,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Their affair threatens the delicate balance of their familial bonds and social relationships.” Meanwhile, HBO Max also has been developing a modern Anna K series based on Anna Karenina with a Korean-American star.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation

Death has landed on The Sandman‘s doorstep. Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Mike Berlucchi interview: ‘Mythic Quest’ cinematographer

“The scale of everything got bigger,” exclaims Mike Berlucchi about coming back for season two of “Mythic Quest.” For our recent exclusive interview, he continues, “The scripts got more ambitious and our schedule stayed tight. It was still very fast. That was one of the biggest challenges.” Watch the video above.
MoviesMovieWeb

Adding Tig Notaro to Army of the Dead Cost Zack Snyder and Netflix Millions

Zack Snyder's highly anticipated zombie film Army of the Dead features a large cast, including comedian Tig Notaro. Notaro replaced Chris D'elia after a series of sexual harassment scandals came out against the comedian. Notaro has an important role in the story, and both Netflix and Snyder spent millions of dollars to replace D'elia with her in the film.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

So Mythic Quest is a TV show about a fictional MMO studio – how well does it represent actual MMO issues?

As an avid MMO gamer and big fan of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I was extremely excited to watch Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet when it released last year. The idea that we might get a TV show with some major talent that may also represent MMO and gamer culture in a positive way was fantastic. MMOs have come a long way in the mainstream since South Park’s World of Warcraft episode aired back in 2006, so to see where MMOs fall in today’s pop culture is interesting. With the new season currently releasing weekly, I thought it’d be a good time to take a look at the series.