Jean Smart is seeing a career "re-re-rebirth" thanks to Hacks and Mare of Easttown

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
“It’s just odd, because I don’t think I’m any better now than I was before,” Smart says of all the acclaim she's received, not only on her new HBO Max and HBO series, respectively, but in her past Prestige TV series in recent years. "Recently, prestige television has welcomed her as a mob matriarch in the second season of Fargo, an unorthodox therapist on Legion and an F.B.I. agent with an extremely complicated back story in Watchmen," says Alexis Soloski. "Even as Mare of Easttown nears its final episode, Smart has already popped up again onscreen as Deborah Vance, a celebrity comedian, in the barbed, blingy HBO Max comedy Hacks. A lead role and the rare instance when Smart’s name appears first on a call sheet, her Hacks work is the capstone — or maybe the moussed bouffant — atop a career resurgence that the epigrammatists of Twitter have referred to as both a 'Jeanaissance' and a 'Smartaissance.'" ALSO: Jean Smart is definitely going to win an Emmy for Hacks.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

