Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead

While investors’ concerns over rising inflation have been driving a rotation away from tech stocks, growing digital dependence globally should bode well for the industry in the long term. However, as the overall industry witnesses a decline, two prominent players in this space, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) (MIS) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK), have been soaring, and recently hit their new 52-week highs. With strong fundamentals, we think these two stocks are uniquely positioned to keep soaring. Read on to learn more about these names.With investors fretting over whether rising inflation will entrench itself or blow over as per the Federal Reserve’s expectations, tech stocks have been taking a big hit. Although a weaker-than-expected April jobs report, which eased concerns about the potential for a central bank policy change, helped tech stocks rally briefly, the sector remains extremely volatile.