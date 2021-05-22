newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead

By Peter Hanks
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nasdaq 100 rests above nearby support and an important ascending trendline from September. The DAX 30 teeters near recent highs with record levels in its sights. The FTSE 100 is at risk of breaking beneath a rising wedge that would see losses accelerate. Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast. Outlook: Bullish.

www.dailyfx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Dax#Technology Stocks#Lower Risk#Cryptocurrencies#German#Ftse#Peterhanksfxon#Dax#Forecasts#Range Traders#Trading Setups#Considerable Volatility#Price Action#Risk Reward Profiles#Risk Assets#Bulls#Strategist#Pressure Return#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: NASDAQ COMPOSITE, RUSSELL 2000, $AMC, $GME. Nasdaq gained 0.6% on Wednesday, but lagged the Russell as mid-cap stocks outperformed. Another squeeze sends AMC Entertainment Holdings ($AMC) and GameStop ($GME) surging. Visit the DailyFX Education Center or check out these technical indicators for stock trading. The stock market...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Stock Market Gains Are 'Likely To Slow' As Economy Reopens

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) has generated a 90.6% total return since the market bottomed in March 2020. Economists and analysts are anticipating a major global economic boom in the quarters ahead, yet the S&P 500 has made virtually no progress over the past month. No More Easy...
Stocksseeitmarket.com

U.S. Stock Market Outlook Clouded By Weak Signals

Stocks gave up early gains and had a disappointing close to Tuesday’s trading session. A lack of follow-through buying when the indexes need it most continues to hold the stock market back. The S&P 500 Index fell by -0.22% on Tuesday but continues to have a strongly bullish intermediate posture....
Stocksinvestingcube.com

FTSE 100 Forecast Ahead of Aviva, Aveva, M&S, and British Land Earnings

The FTSE 100 index is up for the second consecutive day as stocks rebound. Futures tied to the index have jumped by 0.30% on Monday morning. This is in line with what other global index futures like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 index have done, having risen by more than 0.30%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Bitcoin bounce after weekend selling lifts crypto stocks. * Fed’s preferred inflation gauge set for Thursday. * Cabot, Cimarex to merge, create $17 bln oil & gas producer.
StocksClick2Houston.com

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

TOKYO – Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regained an appetite for risk following two straight weeks of losses. The S&P 500 rose 1% Monday, with technology stocks leading the gains. Microsoft and Google’s parent company both rose more than 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Safe-play sectors like utilities lagged the rest of the market. Virgin Galactic jumped almost 28% after the company made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle over the weekend. Crude oil prices rose more than 3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.60%.
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Bolstered on Bitcoin Leading Sentiment Recovery, RBNZ in View

NZD/USD, New Zealand Dollar, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, RBNZ -Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets look to open higher as market sentiment recovers. Bitcoin pushes higher with tech stocks as Ray Dalio gives nod to Bitcoin. NZD/USD is attempting to recapture trendline support as it moves higher. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific stocks appear...
Stocksetfstrategy.com

ProShares partners with Dorsey Wright to launch Nasdaq 100 momentum ETF

ProShares has launched a new ETF providing exposure to a selection of Nasdaq 100 stocks that exhibit strong share price momentum and are identified as having the greatest potential to outperform. The ProShares Nasdaq 100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA US) has listed on Nasdaq and comes with an expense...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Climb As Bitcoin, Oil Prices Bounce; Nvidia, Applied Materials Signal Chip Strength

Stocks perked higher at Monday's open, as the Dow and S&P 500 confirmed recent levels of support, and the Nasdaq snapped above resistance at its 50-day moving average. Chips and chip equipment makers led, as Nvidia, Applied Materials and Lam Research staked out early leads. Virgin Galactic spiked on a successful test flight. Cisco Systems and Microsoft rallied to the top of the Dow Jones today.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Tech Stocks Soaring to New 52-Week Highs

While investors’ concerns over rising inflation have been driving a rotation away from tech stocks, growing digital dependence globally should bode well for the industry in the long term. However, as the overall industry witnesses a decline, two prominent players in this space, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) (MIS) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK), have been soaring, and recently hit their new 52-week highs. With strong fundamentals, we think these two stocks are uniquely positioned to keep soaring. Read on to learn more about these names.With investors fretting over whether rising inflation will entrench itself or blow over as per the Federal Reserve’s expectations, tech stocks have been taking a big hit. Although a weaker-than-expected April jobs report, which eased concerns about the potential for a central bank policy change, helped tech stocks rally briefly, the sector remains extremely volatile.
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures rise ahead of data-heavy week, crypto crash in sight

US stock futures are advancing this morning in early futures trading action ahead of the start of a data-heavy week that will see the release of key readings about the country’s gross domestic product, inflation, and consumer confidence. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is leading this morning’s uptick as it...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Coinbase Is Trading Higher Today

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is trading higher Monday morning after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the cryptocurrency exchange platform. What Happened: Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiated coverage on Coinbase with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $306 on Monday. The analyst cited Coinbase's leading consumer platform...
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ

Global markets were quite choppy this past week. This could follow signs of deteriorating risk appetite judging by recent performance of highly speculative assets. Bitcoin and Ethereum, for example, plunged deeper into bear market territory due to investors fleeing major cryptocurrencies en masse. Equities have been fighting headwinds as well with major stock indices struggling to maintain upward momentum. The Dow Jones closed -0.5% lower on the week, though the DAX managed to gain 0.1% after being down as much as -3.0%.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dax, Euro STOXX 50, FTSE Daily Forecast

DAX30 June we wrote: Holding above 15250 targets 15350/380 before a test of this week’s high at 15450/470…. Euro STOXX 50 June broke the May low at 3884/80 to bottom exactly at the next target of 3850/45. A 100 tick recovery followed. FTSE 100 June first resistance at the 200...