Robert and Michelle King's The Bite feels dated with its quarantine premise

Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bite feels like summer-stock TV that grabs your attention with its high-profile Broadway veteran cast: "The cast includes at least six Tony winners, with 14 awards among them, and another nine nominees," says Mike Hale. "Altogether, around 35 performers with Broadway experience made it into the credits. That total is particularly impressive for a couple of reasons. The Bite is only six episodes. And since it is in the small, and possibly temporary, genre of the self-conscious, safely filmed pandemic narrative, the main action is limited to a few rooms (and a lot of video screens) and largely played by a handful of real-life couples. The presence of all those stage actors feels appropriate, though, because The Bite feels like summer-stock TV, or like a play that’s literally being put on in someone’s living room. Modestly clever, consistently lively, funny in some spots and tedious in others, it’s a shaggy-virus story that holds your attention, if it does, because of its surplus of talent."

