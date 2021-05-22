newsbreak-logo
Shrill seamlessly transitioned to they/them pronouns for E.R. Fightmaster's non-binary character

“It’s like the most respectful version of what actually happens,” says Fightmaster, whose character's name was changed from Emily to Em for Season 3. “Which is you change your pronouns and for a year, people give you shit about it, or tell you how hard it is to remember. That didn’t happen on the show, which is a dream.” ALSO: Fightmasters adds to Shrill's pantheon of warm, thoughtful identity representation.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

