Hands-On: Casio G-Shock ‘Casi-Oak’ GA2100SKE-7A Transparent Series Watch

“Bioceramic” is the latest term added to the Swatch brand’s large repository of materials, styles, products, and technology. In this instance, Bioceramic refers to a novel ceramic material formulation currently reserved for the exclusive use of Swatch, within the larger Swatch Group. Swatch debuted it (virtually) in a fun video presentation that far exceeded the production level of most other digital watch release events over the last year (so, kudos to them on that). Delving deeper into the story, we learn that Bioceramic is a mixture of castor bean oil and traditional zirconium oxide. Blended forms of ceramic composites are by no means new. Castor bean oil is a natural compound derived from plants and has been used for a large variety of medical and industrial uses over the years. Castor bean oil can be used to produce a form of plastic, which, when combined with ceramics, makes Swatch Bioceramic. And I expect to see Swatch experiment heavily with this new material in its products for some years to come.