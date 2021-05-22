Hands-On: Casio G-Shock ‘Casi-Oak’ GA2100SKE-7A Transparent Series Watch
Casio has been selling out of some of its most popular watches lately, and one of the hottest models is the humble but slick-looking Casio G-Shock GA2100SKE-7A. I knew it was hot when at least a few of my otherwise well-connected watch hobbyist friends messaged me asking if they knew where they could buy one. The GA2100SKE-7A isn’t a limited edition, but Casio quickly sold out of at least the first batch — it is entirely up to them if they will make more.www.ablogtowatch.com