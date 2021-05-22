John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band: Leftover Feelings
Leftover Feelings is not the first such group collaboration in John Hiatt's varied and lengthy career—-North Mississippi Allstars were integral to Master of Disaster (New West Records, 2005). But there's an even more unusual kinship in play here between this gifted songwriter and The Jerry Douglas, if only because this LP is even more deeply steeped in bluegrass style(s) than the comparably acoustic-based Crossing Muddy Waters (Vanguard, 2000).www.allaboutjazz.com