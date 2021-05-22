John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band: Leftover Feelings

It would be quite difficult to find another jam band out there that is having more fun than Leftover Salmon, who are bringing their good times to Bellevue’s Falconwood Park. This group was founded over 30 years ago by Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt as a progressive bluegrass band, and they are widely considered to be pioneers of the modern jam band movement. Their style of music has been described as combustible and constantly evolving. You can never be certain what to expect at a Leftover Salmon show, but the one thing you can count on is that you will have as much fun watching them as they have performing. Visit leftoversalomn.com to learn more about the band and to reserve your tickets for this outdoor concert.