Samira Wiley on The Handmaid's Tale reunion: "June is the missing part of the puzzle to Moira’s happiness"

Everyone knows actress Samira Wiley from her time on Orange Is the New Black. She killed her role as Poussey Washington, and her fans thought it was next to impossible for the actress to find another role that would allow her to shine nearly as bright as this amazing role did. After all, how often does an actress find two amazing primetime roles that allow her to change from one character to another and still make such a profound statement? Well, fans were wrong because she took on the role of Moira on The Handmaid’s Tale, and she’s made that role every bit as fabulous as her OITNB role – it not even more fabulous. Now fans want to know every single thing there is to know about the lovely and talented Ms. Samira Wiley, actress extraordinaire.