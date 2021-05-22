newsbreak-logo
Samira Wiley on The Handmaid's Tale reunion: "June is the missing part of the puzzle to Moira's happiness"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
"Before I received the scripts for the season, I had a conversation with Bruce Miller, our showrunner, to talk through Moira’s arc and run down what was going to happen," says Wiley. "So, it got dropped on me then. And, I thought he was kidding at first! It was the best news ever. Fans have been wanting this and waiting for this, patiently, for so long, so I feel like they deserve this. But I also feel like, as an actor, I deserve this! The Handmaid’s Tale got sold to me that I’m going to be able to act with Lizzie Moss! And that’s what I fell in love with, being onscreen with Lizzie. Because she really, really has made me a better actor."

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

