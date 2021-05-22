newsbreak-logo
Shawn Maxwell: Expectation & Experience

By JACK BOWERS
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

On Expectation & Experience, his tenth recording as a leader, Chicago-based woodwind specialist Shawn Maxwell is accompanied by almost thirty musicians—but never by more than three on any of its seventeen tracks. Maxwell says the compositions were written during the global Covid-19 pandemic, and the musicians were mustered singly, most in their own homes. While each of the compositions has a "theme," none is readily apparent from its performance, and listeners should feel free to overlook that aspect and focus on the music itself.

www.allaboutjazz.com
