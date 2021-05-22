newsbreak-logo
Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac

By DOUG COLLETTE
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate The Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac. Enclosed in a hardbound book format similar to Then Play On -The Celebration Edition (BMG, 2020), this homage to the late Peter Green, British guitarist and co-founder of Fleetwood Mac group, is a formal affair no less deeply felt for the equitable sharing of the spotlight for its duration. Whereas sit-ins have become increasingly common to the point of utter predictability in recent years, the string of 'guests' here belies that appellation and for the very same reason the comings and goings of singers and players adds to, rather than detracts from, the continuity of the performance: the level of passion each individual manifests in their often just brief moments on stage is equal to that which preceded it and succeeds it. Witness, for instance, early FM member Jeremy Spencer on the pure blues of "The Sky Is Crying" and "I Can't Hold Out."

www.allaboutjazz.com
