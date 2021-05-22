newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Red Wings Player Grades: Faceoff Specialist, Luke Glendening

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article+/-: 3 Preseason Projections:. For most of the season, Luke Glendening was known around the league for one specific skill: faceoff wins. This was especially true before the trade deadline. Glendening drew a surprising amount of interest around the league for his ability to consistently win faceoffs – he led the league in win percentage for a good chunk of the year (He was dethroned by Patrice Bergeron near the end of the year). A decent shutdown grinder with a very specific skill was enticing for teams looking to complete a playoff ready roster.

octopusthrower.com
FanSided

FanSided

94K+
Followers
273K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Luke Glendening
Person
Jeff Blashill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defensive Line#Forward Line#The League#The Red Wing#Mlive Final Grade#Faceoff Wins#Play#Faceoffs#Vrana#Veteran#Skilled Players#Running#Offensive Output#Percentage#Battles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Why the Detroit Red Wings are taking pride in 2021: 'Our group continuously got back up'

As they embark on another long offseason, the Detroit Red Wings do so with the conviction their arc is drawing upwards. They finished a crammed, condensed schedule 19-27-10, fighting through losing five players to COVID-19 a week into the season and losing their top offensive players to season-ending injuries in January, March and April. The Wings can finish no lower than 27th, but their final spot in the standings — and thus, the draft lottery — is pending the NHL finishing a schedule that had to be stretched to May 19th because of pandemic-induced postponements in the North Division.
NHLYardbarker

Best NHL Team of All-Time Brackets: 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings

The season after capturing the Stanley Cup, what would the 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings do for an encore? Would they crumble under the circumstances or soar to new heights?. Six days after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers to win the 1997 Stanley Cup, Vladimir Konstantinov, Slava Fetisov, and team massage therapist Sergei Mnatsakanov were involved a serious limosine crash after a team golf outing and celebratory dinner.
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Marc Staal: Provides decent return for Wings

Staal finished his first campaign with Detroit, having produced three goals, seven assists and a minus-5 rating through 56 games. The stay-at-home defenseman was a natural fit in Detroit; he'd spent his first 13 years with the Rangers but Staal was his typical, well-rounded self in the new environment. A fixture in the top four, Staal also managed 45 blocked shots and 58 hits for the Original Six club. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer after banking $5.7 million annually on a six-year deal from the Blueshirts.
NHLwhtc.com

Red Wings assign little used goalie to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned goalie Calvin Pickard to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Detroit wrapped up the season over the weekend, but Grand Rapids still has four games remaining on its schedule. Pickard notched a 2-1-and-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average...
NHLdetroitjockcity.com

Detroit Red Wings: 4 pending UFA’s to consider re-signing this offseason

With another Detroit Red Wings season in the books, we begin to look ahead to the 2021-22 season. The Detroit Red Wings finished another below-average season leaving general manager Steve Yzerman with plenty to question moving forward. Will head coach Jeff Blashill return behind the bench next season?. Will the...
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: No More Tears

Welcome to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHLwingsnation.com

Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser Nominated For 2020-21 Bill Masterton Trophy

While the Detroit Red Wings’ season came to an end Sunday, they received some positive news Monday morning as defenseman @Danny DeKeyser was nominated for the 2020-21 Bill Masterton Trophy. Considering DeKeyser, 31, underwent back surgery in December 2019 and also experienced some lower-body issues during his rehab, he’s certainly...
NHLPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Red Wings To-Do List: Find More Offense!!!!

With the Detroit Red Wings season now concluded (last Saturday night in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on the road), we now turn towards a key off-season for GM Steve Yzerman. The team is obviously better than last year's train wreck (17-49-5). They finished with 48 points (19-27-10) and...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Steve Yzerman remains mum on Jeff Blashill’s future

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman remains mum on the future of head coach Jeff Blashill. Last month Yzerman indicated that he’d address the coaching situation with the franchise quite early-on in the offseason, which generally happens when a team opts for a coaching change. Recently the Arizona Coyotes chose to move on from Rick Tocchet and likewise the Blue Jackets with John Tortorella. Meaning, all signs are pointing to Blashill potentially returning for the 2021-22 season.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings Season in Review: Steve Yzerman Will Be Busy

May 7, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Mathias Brome (86), center Vladislav Namestnikov (92), and goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) celebrate defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports. Any Detroit Red Wings outlet–whether traditional media, blog, or podcast, trumpeted the...
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings Grades: Who Passed & Who Failed in 2020-21?

As a whole, the Detroit Red Wings improved this season. But what about the individual players?. Prior to the 2020-21 campaign, I outlined benchmarks for Detroit’s young core – goals that exemplified developmental progress. Now that the season is over, let’s revisit those benchmarks, see how the players fared, and dish out pass/fail grades accordingly.
NHLwingsnation.com

Red Wings Could Witness Plenty of Roster Turnover This Off-Season

While the Detroit Red Wings were hopeful they could take a positive step forward this season, those aspirations ultimately fell short once again as this team performed to a 19-27-10 record, finishing second-last in the Central Division and missing the playoffs for the fifth straight campaign. Unfortunately, it seems like...
Posted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former Red Wings F Mathias Brome signs in Switzerland

The Detroit Red Wings won’t be bringing back Mathias Brome next season, as the free agent forward has signed a two-year contract with HC Davos in Switzerland. While they could technically retain his restricted free agent rights by extending a qualifying offer this offseason, Brome will become an unrestricted free agent by the time this new contract in the NL expires.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL’s Central Division Was a Study in ‘Loser Points’

The NHL’s 2020-21 regular season consisted entirely of intra-divisional play – each team played only teams within its own division. Every standings point earned put a team that much closer to the playoffs, and every point lost put the opposition closer. Of the four divisions, games decided after regulation time had the greatest impact on the Central Division.
NHLNHL

Prospect Spotlight: Moritz Seider enjoys impressive season in Sweden

Seider wasn't on many pundits' radar as a top-six pick, but Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman knew who he wanted in his first draft as Detroit's GM, and Seider is inching toward proving a lot of people wrong as he gets close to breaking through in the NHL.