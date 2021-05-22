Red Wings Player Grades: Faceoff Specialist, Luke Glendening

As they embark on another long offseason, the Detroit Red Wings do so with the conviction their arc is drawing upwards. They finished a crammed, condensed schedule 19-27-10, fighting through losing five players to COVID-19 a week into the season and losing their top offensive players to season-ending injuries in January, March and April. The Wings can finish no lower than 27th, but their final spot in the standings — and thus, the draft lottery — is pending the NHL finishing a schedule that had to be stretched to May 19th because of pandemic-induced postponements in the North Division.