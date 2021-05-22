Red Wings Player Grades: Faceoff Specialist, Luke Glendening
For most of the season, Luke Glendening was known around the league for one specific skill: faceoff wins. This was especially true before the trade deadline. Glendening drew a surprising amount of interest around the league for his ability to consistently win faceoffs – he led the league in win percentage for a good chunk of the year (He was dethroned by Patrice Bergeron near the end of the year). A decent shutdown grinder with a very specific skill was enticing for teams looking to complete a playoff ready roster.