Michel Benita: Looking At Sounds

By FRIEDRICH KUNZMANN
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Michel Benita's leader-debut with his Ethics band for ECM, 2016's River Silver, came as a welcome addition to his oeuvre and the label's catalogue, following the French bassist's earlier characteristic contributions in saxophonist Andy Sheppard's Trio Libero on Trio Libero (ECM, 2012) and Surrounded By Sea (ECM, 2015). As on the first Ethics album, 2010's self-titled effort released on OutNote, on River Silver Benita unified an international pool of musicians, with Norwegian guitar-scape designer Eivind Aarset washing atmospheric clouds over organic ensemble interplay between Japanese Koto player Mieko Miyazaki and French flugelhorn romantic Matthieu Michel, as well as the flexible rhythm section made up of drummer Philippe Garcia and Benita himself. The two former outings had an eclectic notion in common, which illuminated world-music currents with jazz didactics. Benita's newest crack Looking At Sounds on the other hand sees the bassist's band going in a more popular direction of jazz meets fusion, swapping out Miyazaki and Aarset for Jozef Dumoulin on Fender Rhodes in rhythmically uplifting sketches that combine Miles Davis' fusion-era groove vocabulary with wistful melodicism and meticulously arranged sonic design.

