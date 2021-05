Born on 24 May 1941, Bob Dylan has released more than three dozen studio albums over the last 60 years or so; naturally, that includes plenty of stunning records, a few duds, and some that are, shall we say, “fair”. That’s far from surprising—after all, nobody bats a thousand—especially since Dylan enjoys foisting head-scratching stylistic left turns on unsuspecting fans. While his discography contains plenty of justly praised masterpieces, several of his collections have failed to gain the respect they deserve. With that in mind—and in celebration of his 80th trip around the sun—we’ve compiled this list of ten Dylan albums that aren’t necessarily fantastic or horrible. They’re just underrated.