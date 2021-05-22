Scottish National Jazz Orchestra Plays Ayler at St. Giles' Cathedral

For the better part of its latest recording, Twisting Ways, Canada's Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra may as well scrub the word "Jazz" from its name, as the music mostly bears scant resemblance to that time-honored genre. The overall mood may best be described as funereal, epitomizing themes of a mostly exploratory nature, interrupted all too seldom by passages that are more akin to the essence of traditional jazz. As the composers, David Braid and Philippe Cote, are well-known and well-respected in Canadian jazz circles, it must be assumed that Twisting Ways embodies the design they envisioned. In other words, they must have entered the studio with a specific game plan in mind and the orchestra carried it out.