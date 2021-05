Lee was recalled by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Lee was sent to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of the regular season and went 4-for-16 with three runs, two RBI and a stolen base to begin the minor-league campaign. While Kevin Pillar will likely serve as the primary center fielder while Brandon Nimmo (hand) and Albert Almora (shoulder) are on the injured list, Lee will be available to make his major-league debut in the near future.