newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Days Gone makes with the working on Linux with Proton Experimental

GamingOnLinux
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProton Experimental does it again! Want to play the new Windows release of the previously PlayStation exclusive Days Gone right on your Linux box? Now you can. "Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. Scavenge through abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons, or take your chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade… or more violent means."

www.gamingonlinux.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Action Adventure Game#Days Gone#Linux#Windows#Automatic Weapons#Proton Experimental#Playstation#Steam Library#Aaa#Valve#Codeweavers#Wine#Humble Store#Gtuxtv#Proton Ge#Utc#Automatic Builds#Compatibility Tool#Game Store Gog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Video GamesIGN

Experimental AI Tool Makes GTA 5 Look Stunningly Photorealistic - Here's How

An AI research group has released a new video showcasing a new photorealism enhancement tool being applied to GTA 5 – and the results are stunning. As part of the Intel ISL research group's Photorealism Enhancement project, the new machine learning tool helps make computer-generated images more realistic by analyzing each frame of the game animation and comparing that to real-life images before applying enhancements based on them. In a video demonstration, Intel ISL shows some regular gameplay of Grand Theft Auto 5 before switching over to its tool's output, which analyzes the gameplay footage and uses machine learning to make it look more photorealistic.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

30 Minutes of Gameplay From Days Gone PC in 4K

Sony Bend released 30 minutes of 4K gameplay from the upcoming PC port of Days Gone. The game will debut on PC on May 18. A few days ago we learned that despite the implementation of a wide range of settings, the PC version of Days Gone will lack support for ray tracing and DLSS. Apart from these inconveniences, the PS4 port doesn't look too bad.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Days Gone | PC vs PS5 graphic comparison; these are their main differences

Days Gone arrives on PC on May 18 after originally being published on PS4 and receiving a patch on PS5. The Sony Bend Studio title lands on portals such as Steam with support for ultra-wide monitors (21: 9), compatibility with DualSense, DualShock and other third-party controllers, as well as a mouse and keyboard. From the channel The Bit Analyst we can see a comparative graph between the computer version and the one optimized on PlayStation 5.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Days Gone PC Performance Analysis

Days Gone is the next Playstation-exclusive game that has been released on the PC. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, it’s time to benchmark it and see how it performs on the PC platform. For this PC Performance Analysis, we used an Intel i9 9900K with 16GB of DDR4 at 3600Mhz,...
Computersmakeuseof.com

Make Your Linux Xfce Desktop Look Like Retro Windows With Chicago95

Remember when operating systems had style? If you're running a Linux device with the Xfce window manager, you can bring that style back with Chicago95. This theming system will automatically configure your desktop to appear nearly identical to the beloved Windows 95 operating system. What Is Chicago95?. Customization is one...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Days Gone is Now Available for PC

Sony Bend Studio’s Days Gone is now available on PC for Steam and Epic Games Store. Released in 2019 for PS4, the open world action adventure title sees Deacon St. John traveling through the wilderness of Oregon, avoiding masses of infected humans and trying to survive. Along the way, he’ll search for his wife Sarah, cooperate with the local factions and unravel more about the Freakers’ origins.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Days Gone PC analog sticks don’t work fix

Some players are finding that the analog sticks on their controller aren’t working when trying to play Days Gone on PC. It’s incredibly frustrating to start the game and not be able to control the motorcycle. Fortunately, this is an easy fix, and players start their post-apocalyptic biker journey in no time.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to fix the Days Gone PC Black Screen bug

Some players taking on Sony’s open-world zombie motorcycle game on PC have reported a Days Gone PC Black Screen bug, which seems to be a graphical problem where the entire screen turns dark apart from the game’s 2D icons and text. This obviously proves extremely annoying as it makes the game unplayable, so it would be really great if there was a Days Gone black screen fix. Fortunately, there is.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Days Gone PC: a quality conversion that elevates the console experience

Sony promised us more PC conversions of their stellar first party development output and while Horizon Zero Dawn illustrated that this is far from a simple process, Days Gone is on another level. The upgrades are strategically chosen but effective - and performance is solid on both Nvidia and AMD hardware. In fact, there are one or two touches here and there included in this game that really hope to see other developers bring to their own titles, especially when it comes to configurability. While we're not getting the ultimate package here - there's no ray tracing and disappointingly, no DLSS - there's no doubt that this is a solid, impressive port.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Days Gone PC Tweaks to Improve FPS

Days Gone seems to be experiencing a lot of issues on its launch-day. In this Days Gone PC Tweaks to Improve FPS, we’ll show you methods that we found effective to make the overall experience a little smoother. Days Gone PC Tweaks to Improve FPS. The first and foremost thing...
Video GamesNeowin

Days Gone is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store

Bend Studios' open world zombie game Days Gone has become a multi-platform experience. The title is now available on Steam and Epic Games Store as only the second game, after Horizon Zero Dawn, to come out of Sony publishing for PC in recent times, leaving behind PlayStation exclusivity. The game's...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Days Gone Install Requirement on PC – What is the Download Size?

Days Gone is officially out now on PC, signaling the end of its console exclusivity. Since the PC version is boasting graphical improvements, among other PC-specific settings, prospective buyers may be wondering how the download size stacks up against its PlayStation 4 counterpart. Upon its initial 2019 release, Days Gone...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Days Gone PC edition tech review by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in purchasing the recently launched Days Gone PC edition of the once PlayStation exclusive zombie apocalypse, adventure game. You may be interested in a new performance and technical review by the team over at Digital Foundry comparing the PC and PlayStation 5 versions for your viewing pleasure.
Video Gamesphoronix.com

Wii U Gamepad Driver For Linux Remains In The Works

While the Nintendo Wii U game console is approaching a decade since launch and has already been discontinued for several years, work towards a mainline Linux kernel driver for properly supporting the Wii U gamepad continues. There has been the libdrc.org open-source project for supporting the Wii U gamepad under...
Video GamesNeowin

Nvidia 466.47 WHQL driver has support for Days Gone and Knockout City

Bend Studios' Days Gone launched on PC earlier today, bringing the PlayStation exclusive open-world title to another platform for the first time. Nvidia has now released a graphics driver that provides official support for the game, mirroring the very recent AMD driver. The WHQL-certified 466.47 Game Ready release also ships...
Video Gameswccftech.com

New AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.5.2 Packs Optimizations For Days Gone

AMD has released its new Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.5.2, which has been optimized for Sony Bend’s Days Gone. Previously only available on PlayStation 4 (and PS5 as well), Sony Bend’s survival action-adventure is now also available for PC players through Steam. Following the game’s global PC launch, the Red team has now released a new driver set that packs optimizations for AMD GPU users.