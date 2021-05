Rob Font took it to Cody Garbrandt for five rounds Saturday night in Las Vegas to earn a unanimous decision over the former bantamweight champion at the main event of UFC Fight Night 188. Garbrandt managed to answer Font's heavy punching attack with a pair of takedowns in the first round and another at the beginning of the next stanza. But once Font got back to his feet midway through the second round, Garbrandt seemed to run out of tricks and slow down absorbing a steady stream of punches for much of the fight. Though Garbrandt finally came alive in the fifth round to land a few good shots of his own, it was too little too late as Font cruised to the decision win.