newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fans to vote from home as long-awaited Eurovision song contest returns

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROTTERDAM (Reuters) – Twenty six nations compete in the final of the Eurovision song contest in the Netherlands on Saturday, vying for votes in the world’s most popular live music event, which returns after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. A limited audience of 3,500 will be admitted...

wtaq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Laurence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision Song Contest#Rotterdam#Van Den Berg#Pop Music#Classic Music#Dance Music#Live Music#Rotterdam#Reuters#Swedish#Dutch#Maneskin#Song#Rock Band#Favourite Iceland#Dance Floor#Lithuania#Italy#Rehearsals#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
Place
Europe
News Break
Music
Country
Netherlands
Related
WorldPosted by
Variety

Eurovision: 26 Countries Face Off in Grand Final of 65th Edition – Live Updates

Eurovision is back after two years, and the 65th edition of the world’s biggest music competition doesn’t stand to disappoint. There’s perhaps more global interest than ever this year thanks to Netflix’s Eurovision movie “The Story of Fire Saga,” starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, which filled the void last year with bangers like “Jaja Ding Dong” when Eurovision was canceled due to the pandemic. The contest is also being made available for U.S. audiences on NBCUniversal-backed Peacock. Indeed, it’s never been a better time to tune in.
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Malta is still the favourite to win ahead of rehearsals, as Italy and Iceland make gains

The Eurovision 2021 marathon is entering its final stretches. After weeks of interviews, promotion and hype, our 2021 stars are finally getting ready to start rehearsals next week. And of course, some singers are feeling the weight of expectation a lot more than others. Before we dive into rehearsals, here’s another look at the bookmakers odds for who will win the contest.
MusicPosted by
WDBO

Eurovision Song Contest starts with first semifinal

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — (AP) — Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque" and its opening lines: “Ok, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.”. After missing a year due to the global pandemic, the immensely popular...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Lesley Roy planning to release EP following Eurovision Song Contest participation

Lesley Roy has confirmed to OfficialCharts.com/Ireland her intention to release an EP built around her 2021 Eurovision Song Contest entry Maps. Speaking to Official Irish Charts over Zoom from her base in Balbriggan before jetting off to Rotterdam for rehearsals, Lesley confirmed that she has "six or seven" finished songs, four of which could sit alongside Maps as a body of work.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

The weirdest Eurovision Song Contest outfits of all time

The spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest is upon us once more.On 22 May, the Grand Final will take place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.The annual musical competition never fails to entertain, as spectators from all over the world tune in to feast their eyes upon some of the strangest performances ever witnessed.While the main focus of the competition is supposed to be the singing talent (or lack thereof) of its contestants, viewers can’t help but be drawn to the outlandish outfits that the artists choose to don while on stage. From hard rock metal band Lordi’s...
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

Eurovision Song Contest finalists and running order confirmed

Another 10 nations have qualified for the Eurovision Song Contest grand final. Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova and Portugal all did enough to get through Thursday’s second semi-final. They were joined by Iceland, San Marino, Switzerland, Greece and Finland and will all take part in Saturday’s final in Rotterdam. San Marino...
WorldBBC America

What Is Eurovision? 10 Things to Know About the Weird and Wonderful Song Contest

Thanks to Will Ferrell's hit Netflix movie, Eurovision has a higher U.S. profile than ever before – American viewers can watch the 2021 contest, which is taking place this week in Rotterdam, live on Peacock. But what exactly is this weird and wonderful song contest that attracted a global audience of 182 million in 2019? Here are 10 things to know ahead of Saturday's grand final.
MusicBBC

Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral says contest is history for him

For someone who is the highest-scoring winner of the Eurovision Song Contest to date, Salvador Sobral shows little interest in the competition. This year's final will take place in the Dutch City of Rotterdam on 22 May. But the Portuguese singer, who won in 2017 with Amar Pelos Dois (Love...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Favourites to win this year’s competition

With less than a week to go until the final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, we’re taking a look at all of the contenders for this year’s crown!. Taking place in Rotterdam following the cancellation of the event in 2020, we’re super excited to see all of the over-the-top performances and find out just who will carve out their own place in Eurovision history.
Public HealthAceShowbiz

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Icelandic group Dadi Og Gagnamagnid have been forced to scrap their scheduled performance at the Eurovision Song Contest after one of the members is diagnosed with Covid-19. AceShowbiz - Icelandic group Dadi Og Gagnamagnid have been forced to bow out of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest after a member of the group tested positive for COVID.
Musicthecherawchronicle.com

Hooverphonic continues in the last Eurovision Song Contest

Hooverphonics managed to qualify for the Eurovision Song Contest final. The Belgian group survived the first semi-final with the song “The Wrong Place”. Belgium ranked 11th in the first semi-final, between disco drones of Croatia and Israel. Hooverphonic was marked by “the wrong place”: as one of the few engagements,...
MusicVulture

Thank the Elves: Actual Eurovision Song Contest to Stream in U.S. for First Time

Yeah, okay … but play “Jaja Ding Dong!” For the first time ever, the annual batshit-crazy event known as the Eurovision Song Contest will be available to stream in America (legally, that is), with Peacock getting the rights to both the 2021 and 2022 competitions. The streaming service announced today that all three nights of this year’s contest (the first semifinals on May 18, the second semifinals on May 20, and the finals on May 22) will be live and on-demand for later viewing. Eurovision, for those who have been devoid of joy in their lives, finds several European nations trying to out-pizzazz each other with original songs and elaborate performances; it’s not to be confused with Eurovision, a Netflix film that was very funny and got snubbed for a Best Original Song Oscar. Last year’s Eurovision was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means we should mentally prepare ourselves for the greatest camp spectacle on earth.
Musiceureporter.co

Your total guide to the Eurovision Song Contest format

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on 22 May, with two semi-finals held earlier on 18 May and 20 May. If you are new to the event or have watched in the past but are not quite sure how this format works - don’t worry, we’ve compiled a detailed explanation, Cyprus by eurovisiongreece.
MusicDeadline

‘American Song Contest’, U.S. Version Of Eurovision, Tunes Up For NBC

An American version of Eurovision, the biggest international singing competition, is heading to NBC. The broadcaster has boarded American Song Contest, which is being produced by the team behind the Eurovision Song Contest, Propagate and Universal Television Alternative Studio. It is expected to air midseason or summer on NBC. Last...
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Italy is still favourite to win, as Ukraine jumps to fourth following first semi-final

After two long years, Eurovision finally made its start in Rotterdam. The first semi-final took place last night with early favourites Malta, Lithuania and Cyprus amongst the qualifiers. Three of the automatic qualifiers also got their chance to shine on stage, including the new favourite. The semi has shaken up the odds, but the bookies are still backing Italy to take out the contest on Saturday.
Public HealthVoice of America

Eurovision Song Contest is Back, Ready to Defy the Pandemic

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Pounding beats? Check. Uplifting lyrics? Check. Huge, backlit white wings? Check. After last year's Eurovision Song Contest was canceled amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is roaring back to life this year with coronavirus bubbles added to its heady mix of music and melodrama. National delegations traveling...