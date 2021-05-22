newsbreak-logo
Landmark study confirms that controlled blood pressure is key to prevent stroke, heart disease

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow-up data from the landmark SPRINT study of the effect of high blood pressure on cardiovascular disease have confirmed that aggressive blood pressure management -- lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 120 mm Hg -- dramatically reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and death from these diseases, as well as death from all causes, compared to lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 140 mm Hg. Systolic blood pressure (SBP) is the upper number in the blood pressure measurement, 140/90, for example.

