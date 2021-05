NEWARK – Brett Seney scored the lone goal for the Binghamton Devils in a 2-1 loss to the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night inside Prudential Center. After no scoring in the first period, David Kase scored late in the second to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. Kase took a pass from Zayde Wisdom at the hash marks and beat goaltender Gilles Senn with a low shot. The goal was Kase’s third of the year at 18:56 of the middle period and the Phantoms took the one-goal lead into the third period.