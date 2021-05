As the school year wanes and a long-awaited summer approaches, the graduating seniors of Oakton and James Madison prepare for much more. Well over a year has passed since Virginia and the rest of the nation took isolating action against the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, for these graduating seniors the pandemic was likely just a backdrop for the memories they’ll hold in their hearts when, for the first time since 2019, they will be able to graduate with their classmates in person.