newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griswold, IA

Series: Omibus Tax Bill Passed by Iowa Legislature with Griswold District 21 Representative Tom Moore

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Griswold) The Iowa lawmakers ended the 2021 session with a 64-page tax omnibus bill consisting of 28-separate divisions. Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore of Griswold says the massive bill will greatly benefit Iowans. “This is probably the most aggressive tax bill the State Legislature has ever seen,” said...

westerniowatoday.com
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Griswold, IA
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Legislature#Tax Bill#State Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Iowa Republican#Griswold District#Iowans#The State Legislature#Griswold Republican#Iowa House District#State Inheritance Tax#Representative Moore#Taxes#Republican Points#Farm Families#Farmland#Nieces#Nephews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

One Call Lawsuits Settled In Four Counties

(Des Moines, IA) — Four lawsuits brought by the Attorney General in Davis, Marion, Sioux, and Taylor counties for violations of the “Iowa One Call” law have been resolved with civil penalties totaling 24-thousand-500 dollars. The One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavates to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities. The lawsuits that were settled are in Davis County, where Titan Soil, was accused of conducting excavations to repair a pond tile outlet and remove trees at a property in Bloomfield without giving the proper 48-hour notice. They agreed to a 65-hundred dollar settlement. The lawsuit in Marion County said on two separate occasions in December 2019 and June 2020, Van Den Broek Concrete failed to provide 48-hour notice and proceeded with excavations to remove and replace sidewalk and driveways in Pella. They paid seven-thousand dollars. The lawsuit in Sioux County said I-D Excavating and Tiling failed to provide 48 hours notice of planned excavations to install drainage tile in Boyden. They paid a six-thousand dollar civil penalty. In Taylor County, the lawsuit said J-N-C Construction began excavations to install drainage tile without a 48-hour notice, and they paid a five-thousand-dollar civil penalty.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board approves Resignations and Hires: Discuss Health and Safety Modifications

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board accepted three teacher resignations and approved five contract recommendations at Wednesday’s special board meeting. The board approved the resignations of Susan Wedemeyer, High School Art Teacher, Jeff Ebling, Middle School Social Studies Teacher and Head Boys Basketball Coach, and Erin Ebling, Middle School English Language Arts, Teacher and Student Council Sponsor.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pork group asks USDA to support faster slaughterhouse speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trade group for pig farmers is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to appeal a recent federal judge’s order that struck down a federal rule allowing pork processing plants to speed up processing. The National Pork Producers Council said Tuesday that a Minnesota judge’s ruling in March ordering a return to slower processing line speeds will cost farmers $80 million in reduced income. Meatpacking worker unions challenged the faster speeds, saying they put workers’ health and safety at risk. The pork producers group is asking the USDA to appeal the ruling and seek a stay so six plants now operating at faster speeds may continue under the new rules finalized by former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2019.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board to Act on Resignations and Hires on Wednesday

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board will take action on three resignations and three contract recommendations on Wednesday. The board will consider the resignations of Susan Wedemeyer, High School Art Teacher, Jeff Ebling, Middle School Social Studies Teacher and Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, and Erin Ebling, Middle School Language Arts Teacher and Student Council Sponsor.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Cass County Health System Rebrands as Cass Health

Atlantic — Effective officially on July 1, 2021, Cass County Health System will be known as Cass Health. “As an independent hospital, we can be nimble and sensitive to the needs of the patients, families, and communities we serve. Over the past four years, we have recruited more than 30 new providers to the community, and we have been modernizing, updating, and renovating several areas inside and outside the walls of the hospital. During this renovation process, we along with our board, decided it was the right time to update our name,” said Cass Health CEO Brett Altman.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier reacting to Assessor’s Resignation

(Atlantic) Cass County Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier reacts to Assessor Brenda Nelson’s resignation for the Ames’s City Assessor’s position. “Brenda has a lot of years of experience here in Cass County, and well respected among other Assessor’s evidenced by her role as President of the Assessor’s organization on the statewide level,” said Baier, who says the Conference Board will be meeting this afternoon. “It’s going to be a challenge to fill that position,” said Baier. “There are certain qualifications required by Iowa Code that a person has to have to fill the Assessor’s position. We have a conference board meeting this afternoon at 5:30, which will be the primary topic of that meeting.
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

IDOT Five-Year Plan Includes Projects in Cass and Adair Counties

The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning for six bridge repair projects in Cass County over the next five years according to a draft of the $3.6 billion Iowa Transportation Improvement Program presented to the Transportation Commission Tuesday. The program identifies a variety of projects in Iowa’s multimodal transportation system...
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Reynolds supports change in mental health funding

DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she supported a plan that would shift mental health funding from the county to the state, potentially saving counties $100 million a year. The idea is part of a tax cut proposal put forth by state Republicans that Reynolds says...