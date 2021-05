Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A man accused of passing bad checks at a local store was arrested last month pursuant to an arrest warrant from the court. Tui Mavaega made his initial appearance last month. He is charged with two counts of stealing and two counts of passing a bad check, all class C felonies, punishable by imprisonment of up to 7 years, a fine of up to $5,000 or pursuant to A.S.C.A 46.2101, a fine equal to twice the amount of gain from the commission of said crime, up to a maximum of $20,000, or both such fine and imprisonment for each count.