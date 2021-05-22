newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, GA

Greensboro police say 5-month-old girl was in vehicle stolen Friday night

By News, Record, Greensboro, N.C.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

May 22—GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen with a 5-month-old girl still in it. The black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from the 2400 block of Randleman Road about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release. The compact SUV has North Carolina plate HFK-2105.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stolen#Randleman Road#Compact Suv#Volkswagen Tiguan#White Paint Transfer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Greensboro, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Greensboro woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder in 2020 fatal shooting, police say

May 12—GREENSBORO — Nearly a year after a Greensboro man was fatally shot, a second person has been arrested in connection to his death, police said in a news release. Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Camack is being held under a $300,000 bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.
Madison, GAMorgan County Citizen

Madison Police Department reports

On May 2, Susan Dunbar Ivey, Bishop, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, unregistered vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. According to reports, an officer was dispatched to Ingles, Eatonton Road, at 7:55 p.m. regarding a shoplifting complaint. The officer was advised that a white female in a white GMC Yukon had left the parking lot after allegedly shoplifting. The officer was not able make contact with the vehicle, but a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Greensboro Highway. Officers found two packages of croissants, one 10-count and one mini-package, valued at $8.60 that were allegedly shoplifted from Ingles. The items were returned to Ingles. After Ivey was detained, she told officers she had a glass pipe in her pants pocket. The pipe, reports state, had suspected methamphetamine residue in the bowl.