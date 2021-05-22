Greensboro police say 5-month-old girl was in vehicle stolen Friday night

On May 2, Susan Dunbar Ivey, Bishop, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, unregistered vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. According to reports, an officer was dispatched to Ingles, Eatonton Road, at 7:55 p.m. regarding a shoplifting complaint. The officer was advised that a white female in a white GMC Yukon had left the parking lot after allegedly shoplifting. The officer was not able make contact with the vehicle, but a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Greensboro Highway. Officers found two packages of croissants, one 10-count and one mini-package, valued at $8.60 that were allegedly shoplifted from Ingles. The items were returned to Ingles. After Ivey was detained, she told officers she had a glass pipe in her pants pocket. The pipe, reports state, had suspected methamphetamine residue in the bowl.