031 2018001199 U321-79-94.00 02 NHHS-0792(197)DTC SIGNING. Proposals will be received from prequalified and West Virginia licensed contractors only except that on Federal-Aid projects a contractors’ license is not required at time of bid, but will be required before work can begin. Registration is required with the Department of Administration, Division of Purchasing, in accordance with Chapter 5A, Article 3, Section 12 of the West Virginia Code. All contractors submitting bids on project(s) must include one of the following forms properly executed with each proposal: Proposal Guaranty Bond, Cashier’s Check for $500.00 or 5% of the total bid, whichever is greater.