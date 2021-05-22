newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Jeffrey Epstein Prison Guards Falsified Records About Night Of Suicide

By Daniel Richardson
Posted by 
UNILAD
UNILAD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The prison guards on duty when Jeffrey Epstein died are being disciplined for falsifying records on the night of his suicide. Epstein made a huge amount of money in the finance sector and used his position to create an elite social circle, including presidents, princes and businessmen. However, it’s since been revealed Epstein was heavily involved in sexually abusing women and children.

