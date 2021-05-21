newsbreak-logo
The Legalization Landscape

By Clara Geoghegan
lawweekcolorado.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado was the first state to legalize marijuana, but with more states legalizing recreational use in some fashion, the landscape is quickly changing. Laws among states differ mostly according to when and how marijuana was legalized, with some states that were late to legalization now adopting more progressive policies, such as creating social equity programs at the time of legalization or passing marijuana legalization through the state legislature rather than a voter-initiated process. The following infographic shows the differences around the country.

