The Legalization Landscape

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting Bids from qualified vendors to provide on-call services in maintaining and servicing of the HVAC systems throughout Allegheny County properties, this is to include but not limited to, chillers, boilers, roof top package units, split systems pumps, motors and some piping needs. Invitation for Bids and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 301 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, or by contacting Guy Phillips at gphillips@achsng.com, 412-402-2435. A pre-bid conference call will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the address above. Bid submittals are due no later than 12:00 pm., Friday, June 25, 2021. The Authority encourages responses from small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.