Erika Jayne Reportedly To Reveal ‘Everything’ Regarding Her Divorce On The New RHOBH Season!

By Ashley Mitchell
celebrityinsider.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season, Erika Jayne 's divorce will be highlighted and it turns out the reality star is not going to keep quiet about any of it! In fact, rumor has it that she is determined to just share 'everything' about it!. You may...

celebrityinsider.org
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Erika Jayne’s Husband Sued By Burns Victim Who is Owed $11M!

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fans are growing more disgusted by the day as the level of Erika Jayne and her soon to be ex-husband, Tom Girardi’s deception. In a very interestingly timed divorce, Jayne is claiming she knew nothing about Girardi’s shady bookkeeping which has swindled clients out of the payouts that Girardi’s firm had won on their behalf.
Beverly Hills, CArealitytea.com

Erika Jayne’s Ghostwriter Says She Didn’t Know What Was Going On With Tom Girardi’s Finances; Legal Records Negate This

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 11th season is premiering tonight. Fans are preparing to analyze every single nuance or word out of Erika Jayne’s mouth. If you don’t know, Erika is involved in an alleged embezzlement scheme with estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Erika and Tom had a 20-year relationship and now they have about 20 years of trouble on their hands. Tom’s legal issues are not new, but only became media-worthy after his wife scored a diamond.
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Teddi Mellencamp Will Appear On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills This Season With Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has some redemption to do. In recent seasons, the show has been filled with gang-ups, cover-ups and secrets that the ladies will fight tooth and nail (read: sue everyone in the book) to keep off-camera. But this year, there’s hope. Garcelle Beauvais is back for a second season with her buddy Sutton Stracke getting a diamond of her own. Crystal Kung Minkoff is a newbie introduced by none other than friend-of Kathy Hilton, who has already proven to be the wacky side character this show needed. And Erika Jayne’s ongoing legal issues are sure to bring the drama.
Pasadena, CAYes Weekly

‘Real Housewives’ Erika Jayne Selling Her Pasadena Mansion!

The year 2006 was a good one for cable channel Bravo when it introduced The Real Housewives franchise, a reality television series depicting the real lives of wealthy housewives inside and outside of their glamorous mansions in cities such as Beverly Hills, New York and Dallas. A sultry and often...
TV Seriesrealitytea.com

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 11 Taglines Revealed

Put on your diamonds and pour the rosé — the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are headed back to our TV screens very soon. Season 11 will be without Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards. Sutton Stracke finally got a diamond, and is the one who we will see go all-in on Erika Jayne about her shady divorce and husband’s legal problems. Kyle Richards will be joined by her sister. No, unfortunately not Kim Richards — Kathy Hilton will be the newest friend-of. And the newest housewife, Crystal Kung Minkoff, will be thrown into the mix. It’s gearing up to be a big season after last year’s flop. Or as I like to call it, Brandi Glanville’s final nail in the Bravo coffin.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Garcelle Beauvais Says Her “Heart Goes Out To The Victims And No One Else” If Accusations Against Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi Are True

If it lives up to the hype, season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be one for the record books. Any fans left sure have earned it, too. The last several seasons of this franchise have been a repetitive mob-mentality-nightmare. From what we know thus far, it sounds like Sutton Stracke is pulling her weight to bring us everything we deserve. She’s always been good at calling it like she sees it. Methinks Sutton is seeing Erika Jayne quite clearly these days too.
Beverly Hills, CArealitytea.com

Investigators Will Transcribe Every Word Erika Jayne Says On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills As Evidence Amidst Tom Girardi’s Legal Issues

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back, and this season is setting up to be a doozy. And this time, the crew didn’t even need Brandi Glanville to come in and make things interesting. Obviously, the biggest story fans are expecting is to see Erika Jayne’s legal issues and divorce involving Tom Girardi play out. Tom is being accused of misappropriating more than $26 million in unpaid settlement funds to victims of car crashes, fires and more. And the accusations just keep coming. While Tom is now broke, unable to practice law and very sick, Erika is doing anything she can to absolve herself of any fault in the case. But the receipts aren’t looking good so far. And her questionably timed divorce, which she says is the result of Tom’s infidelity, looks like another attempt for her to protect her assets. The judge did have to stop her from selling her clothes online after, so it doesn’t look good.
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Will Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Make a Cameo in Season 11 of RHOBH?

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared on an episode of her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp, that she'll likely be making a cameo this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Season 11 cameo news was shared during a conversation with Kyle Richards in a podcast episode released this week, according to E! News.