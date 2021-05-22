Erika Jayne Reportedly To Reveal ‘Everything’ Regarding Her Divorce On The New RHOBH Season!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back, and this season is setting up to be a doozy. And this time, the crew didn’t even need Brandi Glanville to come in and make things interesting. Obviously, the biggest story fans are expecting is to see Erika Jayne’s legal issues and divorce involving Tom Girardi play out. Tom is being accused of misappropriating more than $26 million in unpaid settlement funds to victims of car crashes, fires and more. And the accusations just keep coming. While Tom is now broke, unable to practice law and very sick, Erika is doing anything she can to absolve herself of any fault in the case. But the receipts aren’t looking good so far. And her questionably timed divorce, which she says is the result of Tom’s infidelity, looks like another attempt for her to protect her assets. The judge did have to stop her from selling her clothes online after, so it doesn’t look good.