Alisson’s goal for Liverpool against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday has many football fans recalling the other occasions on which goalkeepers have scored in the Premier League.The Reds keeper headed a 95th-minute winner as Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to beat the already relegated Baggies at The Hawthorns, keeping Liverpool in fifth place and their Champions League qualification hopes alive.Alisson’s finish was the sixth by a goalkeeper in the history of the Premier League. Here, The Independent ranks each of those goals.6. Asmir Begovic vs SouthamptonThis one is lowest in the rankings due to the luck involved and role...