A Funeral Service for Morris Wolken, 78, of Marshalltown were held Friday, May 21, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Dillon with Rev. Fred Berry officiating. He was laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery of Dillon in Dillon, IA. Pallbearers were Nick Diers, Nate Lukehart, Joe Diers, Jon Wolken, Scott Wheater, Wade Wolken, Travis Hunt, Brian Carlson and Kyle Mann. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Rabey, Gary Rutherford, Bob Roberts, Paul Wolken, Dave Jacobson, Danny Wolken, Larry Plum, Greg Davidson, Dennis Nuese, Todd Long, Mary Kingery and John Gebal. Along with family and friends groups from Trinity Lutheran Church of Dillon attended. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Morris and his family.