newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Morris Wolken, 78

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Funeral Service for Morris Wolken, 78, of Marshalltown were held Friday, May 21, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Dillon with Rev. Fred Berry officiating. He was laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery of Dillon in Dillon, IA. Pallbearers were Nick Diers, Nate Lukehart, Joe Diers, Jon Wolken, Scott Wheater, Wade Wolken, Travis Hunt, Brian Carlson and Kyle Mann. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Rabey, Gary Rutherford, Bob Roberts, Paul Wolken, Dave Jacobson, Danny Wolken, Larry Plum, Greg Davidson, Dennis Nuese, Todd Long, Mary Kingery and John Gebal. Along with family and friends groups from Trinity Lutheran Church of Dillon attended. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Morris and his family.

www.timesrepublican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Marshalltown, IA
Obituaries
City
Marshalltown, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Davidson
Person
Fred Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Joe#Honorary Pallbearers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Founders take part in their final Blessing of the Bikes

Jackie Ingraham, a staple of the Marshalltown biking community, had one word to describe her feelings Saturday afternoon at Riverview Park. “I’m overwhelmed,” Jackie said, while sitting next to husband Fred. “With the weather, with this turnout, it makes me actually want to cry.”. She was contemplating the reception she...
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

More trees donated in Marshalltown

A total of 195 trees will be donated in Marshalltown this week. Riverview Park and the Marshalltown Little League Park received 65 trees from the Marshalltown High School Bobcat Alumni Fund on Wednesday. The remaining 130 trees will be donated to JBS employees this Friday and available for pick-up on...